Labor force participation in Virginia finally nears pre-pandemic level

Virgina’s labor force participation is near the rate it was before the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

In February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS or household survey), the rate increased to 65.6 percent, the highest since February 2020’s rate of 65.7 percent. The Commonwealth’s labor force increased by 17,618 to 4,505,193.

“Our goal since day one has been to increase opportunities for Virginians, sidelined during the pandemic, to return to the workforce — and we’re closer than ever to pre-pandemic labor participation,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “February’s employment figures demonstrate Virginia continues to be headed in the right direction. Despite ongoing economic uncertainty in the United States and around the world, our focus in Virginia remains on creating an environment for investment and job growth so that we can truly be the best place to live, work and raise your family.”

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate is 3.2 percent, and remained unchanged from January to February 2023.

“We are nearly three years beyond the onset of the Covid pandemic and our economy continues to recover,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said. “The labor force participation rate rose to 65.6 percent in February, which was the highest rate since the beginning of the pandemic. High-quality jobs in in-demand sectors remain throughout the Commonwealth , and we are encouraged that Virginians are filling those jobs and returning to the workforce.”

Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater said the Commonwealth’s job market remained strong as 2023 began, and continues to see economic growth driven by the private sector.

“As we accelerate our workforce development efforts, we are focused on executing programs in the fastest-growing sectors that will help more Virginians participate in a growing economy,” Slater said.