Interstate 81: Woman crashes into guard rail, exits vehicle, killed by tractor trailer

A three-vehicle on Interstate 81 on Friday in Montgomery County claimed the life of a 72-year-old Florida woman.

Pamela Ann Crockett, 72, of Hawthorne, Fla., died at the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2022 Hyundai SUV was traveling south at the 108-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck the guardrail at 1:40 p.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 81.

The SUV came to rest in the right travel lane. The driver of the SUV exited the vehicle and was struck by a 2023 Peterbilt tractor trailer which was also traveling south.

The tractor trailer then struck a 2008 Dodge Caravan on the right shoulder.

The driver of the Hyundai, Crockett, died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police crash reconstruction team assisted with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.