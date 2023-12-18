Countries
Interstate 81: Woman crashes into guard rail, exits vehicle, killed by tractor trailer
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Interstate 81: Woman crashes into guard rail, exits vehicle, killed by tractor trailer

Crystal Graham
Published date:
interstate 81
(© Eli Wilson/Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

A three-vehicle on Interstate 81 on Friday in Montgomery County claimed the life of a 72-year-old Florida woman.

Pamela Ann Crockett, 72, of Hawthorne, Fla., died at the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2022 Hyundai SUV was traveling south at the 108-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck the guardrail at 1:40 p.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 81.

The SUV came to rest in the right travel lane. The driver of the SUV exited the vehicle and was struck by a 2023 Peterbilt tractor trailer which was also traveling south.

The tractor trailer then struck a 2008 Dodge Caravan on the right shoulder.

The driver of the Hyundai, Crockett, died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police crash reconstruction team assisted with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

