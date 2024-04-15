Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home International student named first Poet Laureate of Virginia’s Community Colleges
Schools, Virginia

International student named first Poet Laureate of Virginia’s Community Colleges

Crystal Graham
Published date:
ana leng poet
Ana Leng

An international student from Cambodia attending Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg has been named the first Poet Laureate of Virginia’s Community Colleges.

Ana Leng was one of 18 poet laureates from participating community colleges who participated in the state competition at Piedmont Virginia Community College on April 6.

Participants were asked to propose a project that raises awareness of poetry. Participants were judged based on their submitted poems, their performance and an interview with a five-judge panel.

“As we were lined up on stage, I just remember thinking that everyone did so well and that each poem was so different and unique,” said Leng. “Hearing the host call out ‘Central Virginia!’ at first did come as a shock, but I remember feeling quite honored and grateful for the title and for everyone who helped me get to that moment.”

Leng came to the U.S. to pursue higher education and plans to transfer after community college and major in psychology.

With a passion for mental health, she hopes to pursue a career where she can help people overcome emotional and psychological challenges to improve their quality of life.

A Virginia Humanities grant supported professional development for the poet laureates. The grant also will support a book that will feature both poetry and visual arts.

“The talent of our students is inspiring,” said Carla Kimbrough, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer for VCCS. “I am so pleased that our students were courageous enough to be transparent and share their vulnerability. The arts, whether in words or visuals, are powerful. I am glad that we have a platform across the VCCS to uplift our talented students.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Conservative talk-show host takes over Staunton’s WTON: Is there money in local radio?
2 Police: Stuarts Draft 16-year-old teen dead following crash on Saturday
3 Police: Waynesboro man dead after ATV accident on 5th Street on Saturday
4 Two people displaced after structure fire Monday in Albemarle County
5 Albemarle County carjacking suspect arrested in Amherst County Sunday

Latest News

Bridgewater College graduate high five
Local, Schools

Former Rockingham County Schools superintendent to deliver Bridgewater commencement

Rebecca Barnabi
anthony colandrea
Sports

Virginia coaching staff getting good looks at deep roster of quarterbacks

Chris Graham

Anthony Colandrea is still a freshman, but it seems to me, outside looking in, that he’s the guy taking the leadership role in the QB room at Virginia and running with it.

chase elliott
Sports

Podcast: Chase Elliott wins in Texas, UK hires Mark Pope, MLB talk on Reds, Nats, O’s

Chris Graham

Chase Elliott hadn’t won in a while – his NASCAR Cup Series winless streak went back 18 months – before his win on Sunday in Texas.

road construction
Local, Public Safety

Traffic alert: North Delphine Avenue pavement replacement project to close one lane of road

Crystal Graham
vadoc firefighters buchanan county forest fire
Public Safety, Virginia

Non-violent Virginians on probation trained in firefighting, prevention

Crystal Graham
fire engine
Local, Public Safety

Two people displaced after structure fire Monday in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin stands with the Confederates on tax break, specialty license plates

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status