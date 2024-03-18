In-school, no cost vaccine clinics offered in area middle and high schools this spring

The Central Shenandoah Health District will be holding in-school vaccine clinics for rising 7th and 12th graders within the region this spring.

The types of vaccines available at these clinics are HPV, Meningococcal ACWY and Tdap.

The Code of Virginia requires children entering daycare, public and private schools to give proof of vaccination before enrolling in school.

The vaccines should be given based on the schedule recommended by the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics and American Academy of Family Physicians.

“In-school vaccine clinics are one of the most convenient ways for children and parents to prepare for the next school year,” said Dr. Elaine Perry, acting health director. “They don’t require you or your student to take time out of your summer, helping you cross off a to-do earlier in the year and ensuring your child starts their next school year on time”.

In-school vaccine clinics

Only students enrolled in the individual schools and their corresponding clinics may attend these in-school clinics.

Parents must complete and submit to the school a signed consent form for their children to receive any vaccines at these clinics. Signed consent forms should be turned in to the children’s school prior to the clinic date. Without a signed consent form, children cannot receive any vaccinations.

Beverly Manor Middle School: April 19

Broadway High School: April 29

East Rock High School: May 3

Elkton Middle School: May 3

Fort Defiance High School: April 19

Harrisonburg High School: March 22 and May 10

Harrisonburg Middle School: May 6

JF Hillyard Middle School: April 29

Kate Collins Middle School: April 26

Montevideo Middle School: May 3

Shelburne Middle School: March 22

Spotswood High School: May 3

Staunton High School: March 22

Stuarts Draft High School: April 5

Stuarts Draft Middle School: April 5

Stewart Middle School: April 19

Turner Ashby High School: April 30

Waynesboro High School: April 26

Wilber Pence Middle School: April 30

Wilson Memorial High School: April 5

Wilson Memorial Middle School: April 5

Insurance