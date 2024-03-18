Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home In-school, no cost vaccine clinics offered in area middle and high schools this spring
Health, Local, Schools

In-school, no cost vaccine clinics offered in area middle and high schools this spring

Crystal Graham
Published date:
HPV vaccine
(© Sherry Young – stock.adobe.com)

The Central Shenandoah Health District will be holding in-school vaccine clinics for rising 7th and 12th graders within the region this spring.

The types of vaccines available at these clinics are HPV, Meningococcal ACWY and Tdap.

The Code of Virginia requires children entering daycare, public and private schools to give proof of vaccination before enrolling in school.

The vaccines should be given based on the schedule recommended by the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics and American Academy of Family Physicians.

“In-school vaccine clinics are one of the most convenient ways for children and parents to prepare for the next school year,” said Dr. Elaine Perry, acting health director. “They don’t require you or your student to take time out of your summer, helping you cross off a to-do earlier in the year and ensuring your child starts their next school year on time”.

In-school vaccine clinics

Only students enrolled in the individual schools and their corresponding clinics may attend these in-school clinics.

Parents must complete and submit to the school a signed consent form for their children to receive any vaccines at these clinics. Signed consent forms should be turned in to the children’s school prior to the clinic date. Without a signed consent form, children cannot receive any vaccinations.

  • Beverly Manor Middle School: April 19
  • Broadway High School: April 29
  • East Rock High School: May 3
  • Elkton Middle School: May 3
  • Fort Defiance High School: April 19
  • Harrisonburg High School: March 22 and May 10
  • Harrisonburg Middle School: May 6
  • JF Hillyard Middle School: April 29
  • Kate Collins Middle School: April 26
  • Montevideo Middle School: May 3
  • Shelburne Middle School: March 22
  • Spotswood High School: May 3
  • Staunton High School: March 22
  • Stuarts Draft High School: April 5
  • Stuarts Draft Middle School: April 5
  • Stewart Middle School: April 19
  • Turner Ashby High School: April 30
  • Waynesboro High School: April 26
  • Wilber Pence Middle School: April 30
  • Wilson Memorial High School: April 5
  • Wilson Memorial Middle School: April 5

Insurance

  • These vaccines are available at no cost for those with and without insurance.
  • Those who qualify for the Vaccine for Children Program will not be billed.
  • If a student has insurance, they must provide their insurance information since insurance will be billed.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Bubblicious! Virginia gets NCAA Tournament invite, to play in First Four on Tuesday
2 Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Colorado State
3 Next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday has estimated $875M jackpot
4 Virginia Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons visits Waynesboro Schools’ farm, STEP Learning Lab, CTE
5 Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Latest News

ncaa tournament
Sports

Scott German: Virginia clearly didn’t deserve an NCAA Tournament bid

Scott German
job interview
Economy, Virginia

Virginia Works: Unemployment claims return to pre-COVID-19 levels

Rebecca Barnabi

Initial unemployment claims edged up for the last filing week in Virginia and reflect pre-pandemic volumes, according to Virginia Works.

Arts & Culture, Virginia

‘National models for aviation and the arts’: Two young Virginia artists qualify in global contest

Rebecca Barnabi

Two Virginia students were selected for the International Aviation Art Contest sponsored by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale.

employee clocking in to work
Economy, Virginia

Virginia Jersey Mike’s franchisee pays $108K in penalties to resolve child labor infractions

Crystal Graham
emily henline nashville
Arts & Culture, Local

Emily Henline: From the Shenandoah Valley to Nashville, she’s living ‘the dream’

Crystal Graham
Local, Schools

‘Inspiring them to dream’: Johnson & Johnson professionals share career journeys

Rebecca Barnabi
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond man, convicted felon sentenced to 42 months in prison for firearms charge

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status