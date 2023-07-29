Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Improperly discarded smoking materials listed as cause of duplex fire in Albemarle County
Local, Public Safety

Improperly discarded smoking materials listed as cause of duplex fire in Albemarle County

Chris Graham
Published date:
fire firefighter department smoke
(© luckybusiness – stock.adobe.com)

A Saturday-morning fire in a duplex on Browns Gap Turnpike in Albemarle County has been traced back to improperly discarded smoking materials.

This is the word from Albemarle County Fire Rescue, which responded to the 6:39 a.m. fire.

The first arriving fire suppression units arrived 22 minutes after dispatch to find an individual using a fire extinguisher and garden hose to douse a fire that had started in a living area of an apartment.

Responding fire units extinguished the fire, which was contained in one room. There was no damage to the adjacent apartment unit.

There are no injuries reported at this time. One resident has been displaced and is being assisted by their family and the American Red Cross.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 For Mike Hollins, returning to football is about more than just playing football 
2 Tony Elliott hedged his bet on Jay Woolfolk returning this fall: Now he’s paying the price
3 Developing: Virginia State Police investigating shooting on Interstate 81
4 Augusta County leaders looking like the gang that couldn’t shoot straight
5 UVA QB Tony Muskett: ‘I’ve always felt like I could play with top players in the country’

Latest News

mega millions lottery tickets
U.S. News

Rename it Mega Billions? Mega Millions lottery jackpot soars to more than $1B

Crystal Graham
fire
Local, Public Safety

Lightning strikes hit two homes in Albemarle County during Friday’s thunderstorms

Chris Graham

Two Albemarle County homes were struck by lightning as a line of powerful thunderstorms moved through the area Friday night.

baseball
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals drop fourth straight to Myrtle Beach, falling 9-1 on Friday night

Chris Graham

Myrtle Beach picked up their fourth straight win over the Fredericksburg Nationals by a final score of 9-1 on Friday.

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Portland Sea Dogs break open scoreless tie in big way, streak to 12-0 win over Richmond

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides rally from 4-1 deficit, defeat Nashville Sounds, 8-4, on Friday night

Chris Graham
tony elliott mike hollins
Sports

For Mike Hollins, returning to football is about more than just playing football 

Scott German
uva basketball
Sports

UVA Basketball Recruiting Update: Four more offers to members of the Class of 2025

Scott Ratcliffe

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy