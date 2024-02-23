Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home How you can let Augusta County leaders know you’re unhappy with your reassessment
Local, Politics

How you can let Augusta County leaders know you’re unhappy with your reassessment

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia augusta county staunton waynesboro
(© Momcilo – stock.adobe.com)

We’re still waiting for Augusta County government officials to get us numbers on how much the 2024 property-value reassessments are going to ding county property owners.

AFP regional editor Crystal Graham has been in contact with the county to get detailed numbers on increases across the seven magisterial districts for commercial properties and for homeowners. The word as of this writing on Friday morning is that we should have that information on Monday.

In the meantime, social media is blowing up with people reporting on their individual reassessments going up dramatically.

Just from the few people who have been in contact with me, we’re talking 25 percent increases as a floor.

The county sent us a press release earlier this week trying to sell the notion that, one, home prices are up 45 percent nationally since the last reassessment in 2019, and the most recent reassessments in Staunton and Waynesboro, which are on two-year cycles, were up in the mid to upper 20 percent range in 2023.

It was also emphasized in the presser that the reassessments can be appealed, though, and this is me, editorially, saying, good luck with that, and also that the Board of Supervisors can maybe take some of the sting out of the reassessment increases by lowering the property-tax rate.

Again, this is me, editorially – good luck with that one, too.

Crystal has a story up with lots of detail on how you can take part in the budget process, file a reassessment appeal and what options are there for tax relief.

The link in the above sentence takes you to all of that.

I’m going to add to that here by providing the contact info for your members of the Board of Supervisors, who probably should hear from you directly.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Wildlife Center of Virginia, Waynesboro residents react to use of sirens to deter vultures in city
2 Republicans are telling you they want to ‘end democracy’: Believe them
3 Just being honest: North Carolina is a tough, tough matchup for this Virginia team
4 Update: Missing Virginia Tech student spotted at Missouri Starbucks
5 Update: Remains of missing Covington man found on Thursday, positively ID’d

Latest News

crime scene tape
Police, Virginia

Update: Remains of missing Covington man found on Thursday, positively ID’d

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: Questions from UVA fans on shooting, post play, offense woes

Chris Graham

It's a busy day with Mailbag questions: on Virginia's shooting woes, issues with post play, and the lack of pro prospects on the 2023-2024 roster.

black vulture in the air
Local, Police

Wildlife Center of Virginia, Waynesboro residents react to use of sirens to deter vultures in city

Crystal Graham

The Wildlife Center of Virginia has been watching the reaction of the public to the news that Waynesboro plans to use screaming siren cartridges to deter vultures.

virginia tech
Police, Virginia

Update: Missing Virginia Tech student spotted at Missouri Starbucks

Chris Graham
road work
Local

Traffic alert: Sinkhole repairs begin Feb. 28 on I-81 northbound near Weyers Cave exit

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, US & World

Lawmakers introduce bill for HHS to recognize alpha-gal syndrome as tick-borne illness

Rebecca Barnabi
capitol insurrection
Politics, US & World

Republicans are telling you they want to ‘end democracy’: Believe them

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status