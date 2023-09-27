Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy
Henrico woman dies from injuries in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64
Police, Virginia

Henrico woman dies from injuries in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64

Chris Graham
Published date:
interstate 64
(© spiritofamerica – stock.adobe.com)

A Henrico woman died from her injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 at the 192 mile marker in Henrico County late Tuesday.

The 10:50 p.m. accident near Mechanicsville Turnpike involved a 2011 Toyota Avalon that was traveling westbound when it rear-ended a 2000 Honda CRV. The Avalon continued, lost control, went into the center median, struck the guardrail and overturned into the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64.

As it was coming to rest on the eastbound side, the Toyota struck a 2017 Acura MDX in a head-on collision.

The driver of the Avalon, 32-year old DaQuana Shawnae Turner of Henrico, was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned. She succumbed to injuries on the scene.

The driver of the Acura, a 70-year old male from Glen Allen, was the only occupant of his vehicle and was transported to VCU Medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda CRV, a 37-year old male from Henrico, and two adult male passengers, were transported to Richmond Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Augusta County judge approves bond for man accused of killing vet’s service dog
2 Augusta County: Scott Seaton continues to push animal control issue
3 Augusta County, beginning Oct. 1, will be putting a price on government transparency
4 Powerball jackpot increases to $835 million for Wednesday drawing
5 Tony Elliott continues to push Tony Muskett as his QB1, despite the obvious

Latest News

richmond virginia
Police, Virginia

Richmond felon pleads guilty to gun possession, faces 15 years in prison

Chris Graham
soccer
Sports

Men’s Soccer: UVA gets header from Stephen Annor, slips past ETSU, 1-0

Chris Graham

Stephen Annor’s fifth goal of the season was the difference in a 1-0 win for the UVA soccer team over East Tennessee State at Klöckner Stadium. 

baseball norfolk tides
Sports

International League playoffs: Norfolk Tides drop Game 1 to Durham Bulls, 10-5

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides fell to the Durham Bulls, 10-5, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park, in the opening game of the teams’ International League playoff series.

shelter dog
Local, Politics

Augusta County: Scott Seaton continues to push animal control issue

Chris Graham
uva football
Sports

Game Notes: Boston College looks to get back on track with UVA coming to town

Scott Ratcliffe
tony muskett
Sports

Tony Elliott continues to push Tony Muskett as his QB1, despite the obvious

Chris Graham
acc
Sports

ACC Football Week 5: Schedule, news and notes, betting lines for weekend

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy