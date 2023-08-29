Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Henrico County woman released from jail on Aug. 22 now reported missing by family
Police, Virginia

Henrico County woman released from jail on Aug. 22 now reported missing by family

Chris Graham
Published date:

Amanda MarshallThe Henrico County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 35-year-old female.

The family of Ohio native Amanda Marshall reported her missing to Henrico Police on Aug. 24 at about 3:45 p.m. She had been released two days earlier following about eight months in the Henrico jail.

Marshall spoke to her family before she left the jail and asked if they could send transportation to pick her up. She was planning to walk from Henrico Jail West to the Virginia Probation and Parole Office on Hungary Spring Road, about a mile away, to check in and get an address where her family members could pick her up.

The family never received a call, and the probation office said she never made it there.

Police are calling Marshall’s disappearance “suspicious” and are asking anyone with information about her location to contact them at (804) 501-5000 or anonymously through Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 The latest on ACC expansion: ‘Soft deadline’ coming up for any moves
2 Ben Cline, your congressman, thinks they’re ‘coming for your ceiling fans’: Analysis
3 An action plan to revive Uniontown: Millions needed to redevelop Black neighborhood
4 Waynesboro veterinarian ‘Dr. Dan’ hanging up stethoscope after 55 years in practice
5 AEW breaks attendance record, and hits all the right notes, at ‘All In’ in London

Latest News

Events, Virginia

Traffic alert: VDOT lifts lane closures, suspends work zones for Labor Day weekend travel

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Schools

University of Mary Washington breaks fundraising record with more than $21.3M raised

Rebecca Barnabi

UMW is celebrating its most successful fundraising year to date, with $21,362,093 in gifts and pledges, more than triple last year’s amount.

government meeting
Local, Politics

Augusta County Planning Commission to meet on Sept. 12: Two public hearings on agenda

Chris Graham

The Augusta County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m.

virginia tech lane stadium
Sports

Game Notes: ODU coach, QB set for first experience with Lane Stadium on a Saturday night

Chris Graham
Health, Local

Augusta Health’s Dr. Jason Lawrence recognized for training of medical students

Rebecca Barnabi
tony elliott
Sports

UVA Football: Tony Elliott weekly radio show back tonight

Chris Graham
police
Local, Police

Nelson County authorities lead search for missing 60-year-old man from Roseland

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy