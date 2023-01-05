Harrisonburg: Man arrested, one more sought, in connection with Dec. 30 shooting

A Harrisonburg man has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 shots fired incident reported on Lois Lane.

Brandon Secola Vazques, 21, was arrested on Wednesday in Bridgewater on charges of brandishing, discharging a firearm within the city, and reckless handling of a firearm – all misdemeanor charges.

Secola Vazques was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond, according to Harrisonburg Police.

Detectives continue working to identify an additional gunman and others involved in the incident, which was reported in the 1000 block of Lois Lane at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Dec. 30.

It was reported that during an argument outside, two involved persons discharged firearms. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with additional information that can assist in this investigation can call Det. Pamela Diaz at 540-437-2703 or email her at [email protected].

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime, can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).