Harrisonburg looks for community input on 2025 greenway expansion

The City of Harrisonburg is hosting a community open house on March 19 to share more about its planned greenway expansion.

In 2025, the Brookside phase of the Northend Greenway project will include a 10-foot-wide asphalt path between Roberts Court and Jefferson Street, with a connection to Drake Lane.

The new phase, when added to the ongoing Northend Greenway addition along Mt. Clinton Pike near Eastern Mennonite University will allow users to travel 1.4 miles between Monroe Street and Park Road utilizing a safer route for walking and biking in the northern end of the city.

“We are excited to move forward with the next phase of the Northend Greenway shared-use path, building upon Phase I of the project, an extensive stream restoration, and current Mount Clinton Pike project work,” said Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman. “While this project grows in connectivity, we hope to better connect those who live in this neighborhood with places they wish to safely travel.”

The open house will give community members the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to Public Works on the expansion. It will be held from 4-6 p.m. in Room 11 at Harrisonburg City Hall, located at 409 S. Main St.

Attendees of the open house will have the opportunity to:

View educational displays about the Northend Greenway – Brookside phase project

Speak directly with city staff about the project

Express thoughts and questions through a public questionnaire that will be available during and after the event

For anyone unable to attend the open house, the questionnaire will be available digitally until April 7. Written or oral questions and comments may be submitted to Brittany Clem-Hott by emailing [email protected] or calling (540) 434-5928.

This project is funded by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

More information may be found online at www.harrisonburgva.gov/northend-greenway-brookside-phase.