Harrisonburg: Juvenile wanted for armed robbery, two suspected accomplices arrested

A suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on East Market Street in September was taken into custody Tuesday following an extended Harrisonburg Police Department operation on North Liberty Street. The operation led to a shelter in place order for one block for nearly 8 hours yesterday.

The suspect, whose name is not being released due to being a juvenile at the time of the crime, was wanted for armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony at the Skill Games and Vape Shop in the 700 block of East Market Street on Sept. 16.

While the male juvenile suspect fled the business prior to police arrival after the robbery, detectives were able to identify a vehicle.

On Sept. 19, Aaron Gill, 31, of Harrisonburg, was arrested on a principle in the second degree to armed robbery felony charge for assisting in the commission of the robbery. Gill is being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

Detectives were also able to identify and obtain charges against the juvenile robbery suspect, who is a Harrisonburg resident.

On Oct. 3, HPD detectives were alerted to the wanted individual’s presence at a residence in the 600 block of North Liberty Street. Detectives secured a perimeter around the residence, obtained a search warrant and deployed specialty resources to the scene. Community members in the immediate vicinity were advised to remain inside in a safe place as negotiators and SWAT operators attempted to communicate with the barricaded suspect.

Initial contact was made with the individual, who quickly stopped responding to officers’ commands. After multiple hours of continuous commands through a loudspeaker, and no further contact between officers and anyone inside, SWAT operators deployed a progressive level of assets into the residence to attempt communication and to locate the suspect. SWAT operators found him concealed inside the home and safely made an arrest shortly after 4 p.m.

There were no injuries during the incident.

Further investigation Tuesday allowed detectives to identify additional accomplices in the Sept. 16 robbery.

Detectives obtained a felony charge of principle in the second degree to armed robbery against Johanna Gill, 51, and Randy Gibson, 41, both of Harrisonburg.

The two were located and arrested by HPD Tuesday night and are currently being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.