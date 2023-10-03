Shelter in place order on North Liberty Street in Harrisonburg lifted; suspect in custody

Updated, 4:40 p.m. According to the Director of Communications for the City of Harrisonburg Michael E. Parks, the shelter in place order for the 600 block of North Liberty Street is complete, and residents may return to their homes.

The Harrisonburg Police Department has taken a suspect into custody.

An increased police presence is likely in this area due to an ongoing investigation.

More information on the arrest will be available at a later date.

The shelter in place order was in effect for nearly eight hours.

Original story, posted 3:23 p.m. The Harrisonburg Police Department has been active in the 600 block of North Liberty Street all day.

Community members have been asked to avoid the area. People living in the vicinity were asked to shelter in a safe place, according to an 8:54 a.m. social media post on the Harrisonburg VA Government Facebook page.

As of 2 p.m., an update posted said that “HPD continues to conduct police activity” in the area.

The area remains closed to the public.

A reverse 911 call was sent to residents living in the immediate area this morning, according to comments on the post.

The shelter in place order is for one block of North Liberty Street. It does not extend to any other location in the city.