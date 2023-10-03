Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan
Shelter in place order on North Liberty Street in Harrisonburg lifted; suspect in custody
Local, Police

Shelter in place order on North Liberty Street in Harrisonburg lifted; suspect in custody

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

Updated, 4:40 p.m. According to the Director of Communications for the City of Harrisonburg Michael E. Parks, the shelter in place order for the 600 block of North Liberty Street is complete, and residents may return to their homes.

The Harrisonburg Police Department has taken a suspect into custody.

An increased police presence is likely in this area due to an ongoing investigation.

More information on the arrest will be available at a later date.

The shelter in place order was in effect for nearly eight hours.

 

Original story, posted 3:23 p.m. The Harrisonburg Police Department has been active in the 600 block of North Liberty Street all day.

Community members have been asked to avoid the area. People living in the vicinity were asked to shelter in a safe place, according to an 8:54 a.m. social media post on the Harrisonburg VA Government Facebook page.

As of 2 p.m., an update posted said that “HPD continues to conduct police activity” in the area.

The area remains closed to the public.

A reverse 911 call was sent to residents living in the immediate area this morning, according to comments on the post.

The shelter in place order is for one block of North Liberty Street. It does not extend to any other location in the city.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Explainer: Details of the case involving the Augusta County man who killed a vet’s service dog
2 Bob Good provides one of the eight GOP votes to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
3 Analysis: Don’t forget that the Morelli resignation is at the heart of the Augusta County FOIA fight
4 ‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle sentenced, banned from dealing exotic animals in Virginia
5 Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Virginia still looking for first win of 2023 season

Latest News

fire department firefighter firehouse hose
Local, Police

Albemarle County: Three residents of Saddleback Drive home displaced after fire Tuesday afternoon

Crystal Graham
jerry ratcliffe show
Sports

Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Virginia still looking for first win of 2023 season

Jerry Ratcliffe

Virginia suffered its second straight three-point loss with the 27-24 setback at Boston College on Saturday. With William & Mary coming to town this weekend, the 'Hoos are still looking for their first win in the 2023 season.

interstate 95 richmond accident
Police, Virginia

Five-vehicle accident causes travel delays on Interstate 95 in Richmond

Crystal Graham

Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 in the City of Richmond just after noon on Tuesday.

Woman holding homeless god bless sign in front of van
Economy, Local

Two-day summit to explore homelessness, housing challenges in SAW region

Crystal Graham
Kevin McCarthy
Politics, U.S. & World

Bob Good provides one of the eight GOP votes to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Chris Graham
police lights at night
Police, Virginia

Man arrested on Virginia correctional center property with lighters, cell phone in a diaper

Crystal Graham
Augusta County
Local, Politics

Analysis: Don’t forget that the Morelli resignation is at the heart of the Augusta County FOIA fight

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy