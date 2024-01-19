Groundbreaking set for Monday for planned industrial flex space project in Green Hills

A 60-acre site in the Green Hills Industry and Technology Center in Staunton will soon offer more than 200,000 square feet of industrial flex space.

Other large companies already have a presence in the industrial center including Dominion Energy, Cadence, Best Buy and FedEx, to name a few.

Mathers Construction Team and Green Hills Ventures LLC will share more about the plans for the project and future phases of development at a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. The groundbreaking is for the first building which will provide 40,000 square feet of space and has already been claimed by a national firm.

Phase one of the project should be ready by the end of June.

“We are thrilled to bring this new industrial build-to-suit facility to the Shenandoah Valley. This project reflects my client’s commitment to supporting the growth and success of businesses in the region. By offering customized industrial spaces, they aim to provide a solution that perfectly aligns with the unique needs of each tenant, enabling them to thrive and contribute to the local economy,” said Grant Bates, executive managing director with Newmark Group Inc., representing Green Hills Ventures. “With its proximity to major highways, rail lines and airports, the region offers excellent connectivity to major markets in the Mid-Atlantic and beyond. The new build-to-suit facility will further enhance the region’s appeal as a destination for businesses seeking a strategic location for their operations.”

Design-build projects, such as this one, allow Mathers Construction to provide customers with innovative building solutions.

“This approach also allows us to partner with design professionals such as Balzer & Associates and J+G Engineering to focus on fast-track methods of construction and procurement,” said Chris Terry, vice president of construction and real estate with Mathers Construction.

The project is a collaboration between Mathers Construction Team, Balzer & Associates, Needham DBS and J+G Engineering.

