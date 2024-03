A Greensboro, N.C. woman is dead after her 2018 Kia Soul ran off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.

Jennifer Marie Stokes, 61, died at the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash occurred Friday at 6:24 a.m. on Route 220 in the area of White House Road in Henry County.

Stokes was wearing a seatbelt.

The single-vehicle crash remains under investigation.