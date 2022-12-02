Grant application period open for rail, transit and commuter assistance grants in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) began accepting applications for rail, transit and commuter assistance grants yesterday for the 2024 fiscal year.

Grant applications will be accepted through Feb. 1, 2023 for 2024 funding from state and federal sources.

All applications must be submitted online for consideration.

After the application period closes, according to a press release, the DRPT will evaluate submissions and submit recommendations for project funding to the Commonwealth Transportation Board. Statewide hearings will be held before the board determines final adoption of the FY24 Six-Year Improvement Program in June 2023.

General questions about rail applications should be directed to Director of Rail Programs Mike Todd. Questions about transit applications should be directed to Neil Sherman, Director of Statewide Transit Programs, or Todd Horsley, Director of Northern Virginia Transit Programs. Questions about commuter assistance applications should be directed to Manager of Statewide Commuter Programs Chris Arabia.