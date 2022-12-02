Menu
Grant application period open for rail, transit and commuter assistance grants in Virginia
Politics

Grant application period open for rail, transit and commuter assistance grants in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) began accepting applications for rail, transit and commuter assistance grants yesterday for the 2024 fiscal year.

Grant applications will be accepted through Feb. 1, 2023 for 2024 funding from state and federal sources.

All applications must be submitted online for consideration.

After the application period closes, according to a press release, the DRPT will evaluate submissions and submit recommendations for project funding to the Commonwealth Transportation Board. Statewide hearings will be held before the board determines final adoption of the FY24 Six-Year Improvement Program in June 2023.

General questions about rail applications should be directed to Director of Rail Programs Mike Todd. Questions about transit applications should be directed to Neil Sherman, Director of Statewide Transit Programs, or Todd Horsley, Director of Northern Virginia Transit Programs. Questions about commuter assistance applications should be directed to Manager of Statewide Commuter Programs Chris Arabia.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

A section of Route 15 in Prince Edward County will be impacted by work on a bridge that crosses over the Norfolk Southern Railway.

