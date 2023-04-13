Gov. Youngkin provides update on Partnership for Petersburg

Gov. Glenn Youngkin provided an update Tuesday on the Partnership for Petersburg.

The partnership covers six primary areas of essential pillars for creating a thriving Petersburg.

“Together we are taking positive steps to transform the city of Petersburg through fundamental building blocks and empowering a community that had been left behind for too long,” Youngkin said Tuesday. “We are recognizing and supporting entrepreneurship and harnessing the power of innovation to carve out new space for opportunity because Petersburg Matters.”

Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said that Youngkin and his team are placing needed resources in Petersburg.

“The needle is moving in the right direction and creating prosperity for the City, businesses, and residents. City Council and the City administration look forward to working on the many opportunities presented through Partnership for Petersburg,” Parham said.

Sen. Joe Morrissey said he is grateful to the governor and his cabinet for coming to Petersburg “and looking out for our veterans.”

According to Del. Kim Taylor, the governor’s update on Tuesday highlighted the work everyone is doing to help Petersburg prosper again.

“It is truly a bipartisan contribution from the legislative and executive branches as well as the leadership of our local elected officials and community members that is making this partnership a success. I am especially excited about the Virginia Community Resource Center as our community desperately needed a centralized space where people can come and discover what benefits exist for them and how to take advantage of those benefits. From Veteran Services to Workforce Development, the resource center will be of help to many. This is meaningful change not only for our city, but also our region,” Taylor said.

Elroy Sailor, chairman and Harold W. Johnson II president of the Virginia Development Consortium (VDC), said economic development projects and investments are America’s engine and greatest asset to build stronger communities.

“Through the leadership of Petersburg’s Mayor Parham, the City Council, and Governor Youngkin, we have found the innovation, vision and compassion required to bring forth a multi-million-dollar investment consisting of a national grocer, 145 single-family homes and townhomes, retail, office space and the opening of small businesses such as Southern Kitchen’s second restaurant,” Sailor said.