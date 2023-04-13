Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsgov youngkin provides update on partnership for petersburg
Virginia

Gov. Youngkin provides update on Partnership for Petersburg

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin provided an update Tuesday on the Partnership for Petersburg.

The partnership covers six primary areas of essential pillars for creating a thriving Petersburg.

“Together we are taking positive steps to transform the city of Petersburg through fundamental building blocks and empowering a community that had been left behind for too long,” Youngkin said Tuesday. “We are recognizing and supporting entrepreneurship and harnessing the power of innovation to carve out new space for opportunity because Petersburg Matters.”

Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham said that Youngkin and his team are placing needed resources in Petersburg.

“The needle is moving in the right direction and creating prosperity for the City, businesses, and residents. City Council and the City administration look forward to working on the many opportunities presented through Partnership for Petersburg,” Parham said.

Sen. Joe Morrissey said he is grateful to the governor and his cabinet for coming to Petersburg “and looking out for our veterans.”

According to Del. Kim Taylor, the governor’s update on Tuesday highlighted the work everyone is doing to help Petersburg prosper again.

“It is truly a bipartisan contribution from the legislative and executive branches as well as the leadership of our local elected officials and community members that is making this partnership a success. I am especially excited about the Virginia Community Resource Center as our community desperately needed a centralized space where people can come and discover what benefits exist for them and how to take advantage of those benefits. From Veteran Services to Workforce Development, the resource center will be of help to many. This is meaningful change not only for our city, but also our region,” Taylor said.

Elroy Sailor, chairman and Harold W. Johnson II president of the Virginia Development Consortium (VDC), said economic development projects and investments are America’s engine and greatest asset to build stronger communities.

“Through the leadership of Petersburg’s Mayor Parham, the City Council, and Governor Youngkin, we have found the innovation, vision and compassion required to bring forth a multi-million-dollar investment consisting of a national grocer, 145 single-family homes and townhomes, retail, office space and the opening of small businesses such as Southern Kitchen’s second restaurant,” Sailor said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Raphine woman charged with sexual assault of minor in Staunton, Augusta County
2 Access to abortion care, miscarriage management meds threatened by court ruling
3 Rockingham County man dies when his bicycle was struck from behind on Tuesday
4 Class of ’21 ‘Hoos in the NBA: Catching up with Trey Murphy, Sam Hauser, Jay Huff
5 Virginia needs to replace Nick Jackson: Sintim breaks down the guys expected to fill his shoes

Latest News

trump desantis
U.S./World

Bait and switch, voter suppression: It’s the Trump-DeSantis anti-democracy way

Chris Graham
wildflowers
Culture

Nature Foundation at Wintergreen celebrates four decades of wildflower symposium

Crystal Graham

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen will celebrate the wildflowers of the Blue Ridge in all of its springtime glory during its 40th anniversary.

beer baseball game
Sports

Some MLB teams are extending beer sales because of quicker games: Does this make sense?

Chris Graham

Four MLB teams are extending beer sales into the eighth inning in response to the quicker pace of play. A Philadelphia Phillies reliever wonders if it wouldn’t make more sense to cut fans off from beer sooner, rather than later.

powerball virginia lottery
Virginia

$162.6 million Powerball jackpot ticket bought in Virginia remains unclaimed

Crystal Graham
harrisonburg greenhouses
Culture

Harrisonburg community invited to celebrate, tour new greenhouses

Crystal Graham
Stephen Lowe
U.S./World

Augusta County authorities seek information on missing Waynesboro man

Chris Graham
baseball
Sports

#7 Virginia scores nine in the first, romps past Mount St. Mary’s, 16-4

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy