Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Gov. Youngkin proposes new funding for Virginia Holocaust Museum, $2M for security grants
Arts & Media, Politics, Virginia

Gov. Youngkin proposes new funding for Virginia Holocaust Museum, $2M for security grants

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
israel gaza
(© Maxim – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $375,000 of renewed funding today for the Virginia Holocaust Museum and $2 million for security grant funds increasing the total fund to $5 million.

The fund allows Jewish community institutions to apply for enhanced security measures.

Reports of anti-religious bigotry have increased across the United States since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7. Youngkin issued Executive Directive Six in October 2023, which created an actionable plan to coordinate with educational institutions and law enforcement entities to combat threats of violence against Jewish people and other religious communities.

The Virginia Holocaust Museum investment will support the Alexander Lebenstein Teacher Education Institute program, which organizes high-quality learning experiences, educational content and exhibitions for students to learn about the Holocaust and other genocides. Additionally, the allocated budget funds will support outreach and community-based programming such as the “Speaker’s Bureau,” which provides students with the opportunity to hear firsthand accounts from Holocaust survivors.

The Governor’s budget also revises and increases funding for the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ hate crime security grant program and makes changes to allow at-risk community non-profits to apply for the funds directly. The new initiative will improve security at community centers and will invest $5 million to combat hate crimes.

“At a time of rising antisemitism and disturbing displays on our college campuses, it is more important than ever to support community outreach initiatives, provide learning opportunities for our students about the horrors of antisemitism, and enable security enhancement opportunities for our Jewish communities,” Youngkin said. “I’m pleased to pledge an additional $2.3 million dollars in Virginia’s budget to combat antisemitism and reiterate my commitment to stand against antireligious bigotry.”

In May 2023, Youngkin signed legislation patroned by Del. Anne Ferrell Tata and U.S. Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, which formally adopts the Working Definition of Antisemitism adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) on May 26, 2016. The bill was a critical first step toward identifying and combating cases of antisemitism in education, on college campuses and across the Commonwealth.

“Virginia Holocaust Museum is grateful for this timely investment in education and community building by Governor Youngkin,” said Samuel Asher, Executive Director of Virginia Holocaust Museum. “Commitments to Holocaust education respond to the challenging times our communities face statewide. Support like this ensures the Virginia Holocaust Museum can continue to deliver our mission to educate and inspire generations of Virginians to fight prejudice and indifference.”

Rabbi Dovid Asher of Keneseth Beth Israel said his community is grateful to Youngkin for his “commonsense approach to safety and security. When Jews represent just 2 percent of the population, yet more than 60 percent of faith-based hate crimes, moral leadership requires exactly this type of major investment. These wise investments will positively impact our state for generations to come.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Monticello High School grad charged in murder of Albemarle County real estate investor
2 Virginia zoo may not survive after 89 living, 28 deceased animals seized in investigation
3 UVA, Virginia Tech, VCU partnering in launch of new Virginia Research Triangle
4 Virginia coach Tony Bennett likes Cavaliers’ defense, reveals his next career move
5 Virginia Basketball Notebook: Checking in on Shedrick, Traudt, Caffaro

Latest News

lab with researcher and test tubes
Health, Local

UVA celebrates groundbreaking of biotech institute for ‘research, manufacturing and treatment’

Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Virginia coach Tony Bennett likes Cavaliers’ defense, reveals his next career move

Scott German

For us Virginia Basketball fans that see the glass as always being half-empty, the concern is, when does Tony Bennett hang up his whistle, and what’s next? 

paul akere drake maye
Football, Sports

North Carolina QB Drake Maye announces intention to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Chris Graham

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye said Monday that he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft, foregoing his final two years at UNC, and also the Tar Heels’ bowl game against West Virginia later this month.

kadin shedrick
Basketball, Sports

Virginia Basketball Notebook: Checking in on Shedrick, Traudt, Caffaro

Chris Graham
free range chickens in open meadow
Virginia

Council established to serve seven Virginia counties, attract new poultry businesses

Rebecca Barnabi
chris graham football
Health

Chris Graham: Today is Day 1 for me in terms of dealing with depression

Chris Graham
police augusta county sheriff deputy arrest
Cops & Courts, Local

Stuarts Draft man arrested related to Nov. 8 road rage incident involving firearm

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy