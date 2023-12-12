Gov. Youngkin proposes new funding for Virginia Holocaust Museum, $2M for security grants

Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $375,000 of renewed funding today for the Virginia Holocaust Museum and $2 million for security grant funds increasing the total fund to $5 million.

The fund allows Jewish community institutions to apply for enhanced security measures.

Reports of anti-religious bigotry have increased across the United States since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7. Youngkin issued Executive Directive Six in October 2023, which created an actionable plan to coordinate with educational institutions and law enforcement entities to combat threats of violence against Jewish people and other religious communities.

The Virginia Holocaust Museum investment will support the Alexander Lebenstein Teacher Education Institute program, which organizes high-quality learning experiences, educational content and exhibitions for students to learn about the Holocaust and other genocides. Additionally, the allocated budget funds will support outreach and community-based programming such as the “Speaker’s Bureau,” which provides students with the opportunity to hear firsthand accounts from Holocaust survivors.

The Governor’s budget also revises and increases funding for the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ hate crime security grant program and makes changes to allow at-risk community non-profits to apply for the funds directly. The new initiative will improve security at community centers and will invest $5 million to combat hate crimes.

“At a time of rising antisemitism and disturbing displays on our college campuses, it is more important than ever to support community outreach initiatives, provide learning opportunities for our students about the horrors of antisemitism, and enable security enhancement opportunities for our Jewish communities,” Youngkin said. “I’m pleased to pledge an additional $2.3 million dollars in Virginia’s budget to combat antisemitism and reiterate my commitment to stand against antireligious bigotry.”

In May 2023, Youngkin signed legislation patroned by Del. Anne Ferrell Tata and U.S. Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, which formally adopts the Working Definition of Antisemitism adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) on May 26, 2016. The bill was a critical first step toward identifying and combating cases of antisemitism in education, on college campuses and across the Commonwealth.

“Virginia Holocaust Museum is grateful for this timely investment in education and community building by Governor Youngkin,” said Samuel Asher, Executive Director of Virginia Holocaust Museum. “Commitments to Holocaust education respond to the challenging times our communities face statewide. Support like this ensures the Virginia Holocaust Museum can continue to deliver our mission to educate and inspire generations of Virginians to fight prejudice and indifference.”

Rabbi Dovid Asher of Keneseth Beth Israel said his community is grateful to Youngkin for his “commonsense approach to safety and security. When Jews represent just 2 percent of the population, yet more than 60 percent of faith-based hate crimes, moral leadership requires exactly this type of major investment. These wise investments will positively impact our state for generations to come.”