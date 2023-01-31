Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news front royal police seek info on missing teen who may be in manassas richmond
Local

Front Royal Police seek info on missing teen who may be in Manassas, Richmond

Chris Graham
Published:

pinckneyThe Front Royal Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old juvenile.

Jaylin Michelle Pinckney was last seen walking from her residence in the 300 Park of Frazier Place in Front Royal on Saturday.

Pinckney’s nose is pierced on both sides (hoops) and has a belly button piercing. She wears braces and has scars on her wrists, and was last seen wearing a tan coat, and blue jeans with holes in them.

Pinckney may be in the Manassas or Richmond area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Front Royal Police Dept. at 540-635-2111. Case # 23011249

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try ch[email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva syracuse
,

Syracuse battles, but #4 Virginia makes the big plays, steals one in the Dome
Scott German
kadin shedrick
,

What did we just see? Five observations from #4 Virginia’s 67-62 win at Syracuse
Chris Graham

Jesse Edwards had a quiet night in Virginia’s 73-66 win over Syracuse back on Jan. 7 – four points on 2-of-5 shooting.

road

Developing: Pedestrian struck on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County
Chris Graham

A pedestrian was struck on Interstate 81 northbound at the 311 mile marker in Frederick County Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.

brennan armstrong
,

Highlight of the Virginia 2023 football schedule: The return of Brennan Armstrong
Chris Graham
virginia tech men's basketball
,

Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile stepping up at the right time ahead of Miami clash
Roger Gonzalez
kadin shedrick
,

#4 Virginia makes it seven straight, gutting out 67-62 win at Syracuse
Chris Graham
12-28-22 Rockfish River in Nelson County Search Efforts
,

Virginia State Police have recovered a fourth body from the Rockfish River in Nelson County
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy