Virginia

Fresh food company recalls products due to possible listeria contamination

Crystal Graham
Published:
recall grocery food
(© ColleenMichaels – stock.adobe.com)

A number of products sold in Virginia are being recalled due to a possible listeria contamination, according to the FDA.

The Baltimore-based Fresh Idea Food Group is recalling a number of ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurt, wraps, and related products sold in Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

The products being recalled were sold under the brand names of:

  • Bistro to Go
  • Dietz & Watson
  • Fresh Creative Cuisine – Black, Tan, White Label
  • InReach
  • Naval Academy 1845 Coffee
  • Orchard Bistro
  • Quick & Fresh
  • Shaw’s
  • Westin Label

According to the FDA alert, all recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a fresh through or sell through date ranging from Jan. 31 – Feb. 6.

The products were sold in retail locations, vending machines and during travel with transportation providers.

No illnesses have been reported to date. However, the recall was initiated after the company’s environmental samples tested positive for listeria monocytogenes.

According to the announcement, listeria can cause:

  • Serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems
  • Healthy individuals may suffer high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea
  • An infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased the products are asked to contact Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC at (855) 969-3338.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

