Fostering a strong national unity: Wreaths Across America partners with MOWW to bolster support

Wreaths Across America (WAA) and the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) are partnering to bolster support for veterans and their families across the United States.
The collaboration underscores unwavering commitment to honoring veterans and fostering a strong national unity.
Established in 2007, WAA has become synonymous with its annual wreath-laying ceremonies each December. However, its mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom is yearlong. WAA has participating locations in more than 4,220 communities nationwide, engaging volunteers in educational initiatives and sharing veteran stories of service and sacrifice.
Reflecting on the collaboration, MOWW’s leadership emphasized the significance of joining forces to uphold shared values and advance common objectives.
“Our alliance with Wreaths Across America represents a powerful union of purpose,” BG Victor S. Perez, U.S. Army (ret), Commander-In-Chief, MOWW, said. “By honoring our veterans and promoting responsible citizenship, we strive to uphold the ideals that define our nation.”
Through this collaboration, MOWW will extend its support to WAA’s Group Sponsorship Program, further amplifying initiatives to honor veterans and educate future generations. WAA will share details about MOWW’s programs by highlighting members active in the mission via a monthly feature on Wreaths Across America Radio.