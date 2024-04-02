Countries
Fostering a strong national unity: Wreaths Across America partners with MOWW to bolster support

Rebecca Barnabi
Wreaths Across America (WAA) and the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) are partnering to bolster support for veterans and their families across the United States.

The collaboration underscores unwavering commitment to honoring veterans and fostering a strong national unity.

Established in 2007, WAA has become synonymous with its annual wreath-laying ceremonies each December. However, its mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom is yearlong. WAA has participating locations in more than 4,220 communities nationwide, engaging volunteers in educational initiatives and sharing veteran stories of service and sacrifice.

MOWW traces its roots back to 1918 when returning U.S. military officers sought to continue their service and camaraderie beyond the battlefield. Incorporated in 1919 as the American Officers of the Great War, the organization evolved into the MOWW, steadfastly upholding its commitment to patriotism, good citizenship and national security. With a century-long legacy, MOWW remains dedicated to fostering responsible citizenship, youth leadership and veteran support.“The partnership between Wreaths Across America and the Military Order of the World Wars symbolizes a collective dedication to preserving the legacies of our nation’s heroes. Together, we will continue to inspire patriotism and honor those who have served,” Wreaths Across America Executive Director Karen Worcester said.

Reflecting on the collaboration, MOWW’s leadership emphasized the significance of joining forces to uphold shared values and advance common objectives.

“Our alliance with Wreaths Across America represents a powerful union of purpose,” BG Victor S. Perez, U.S. Army (ret), Commander-In-Chief, MOWW, said. “By honoring our veterans and promoting responsible citizenship, we strive to uphold the ideals that define our nation.”

Through this collaboration, MOWW will extend its support to WAA’s Group Sponsorship Program, further amplifying initiatives to honor veterans and educate future generations. WAA will share details about MOWW’s programs by highlighting members active in the mission via a monthly feature on Wreaths Across America Radio.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

