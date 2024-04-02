Fostering a strong national unity: Wreaths Across America partners with MOWW to bolster support

Wreaths Across America (WAA) and the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) are partnering to bolster support for veterans and their families across the United States.

The collaboration underscores unwavering commitment to honoring veterans and fostering a strong national unity.

Established in 2007, WAA has become synonymous with its annual wreath-laying ceremonies each December. However, its mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom is yearlong. WAA has participating locations in more than 4,220 communities nationwide, engaging volunteers in educational initiatives and sharing veteran stories of service and sacrifice.