Former Virginia prison guard arrested; allegedly bought child porn through SnapChat

A former prison officer at a Virginia correctional center was arrested today on federal charges related to the purchase of and receipt of child pornography.

Davey Jonathan Sisk, 29, of Culpeper, worked at Coffeewood Correction Center in Mitchells.

Sisk was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with one count of receipt of child pornography.

According to court documents, an investigation conducted by the Homeland Security Investigations revealed that from 2021 through 2022, a now-15-year-old minor living in Texas and another minor engaged in sexual intercourse and then sold videos and images of these sexual encounters on the internet through various social applications including Snapchat.

It is alleged that Sisk, using the Snapchat username “JAKESMOOT2021,” paid approximately $465 through a cash app to the minor in exchange for multiple sexually explicit images and videos.

Homeland Security Investigations – Washington, D.C. is investigating the case.