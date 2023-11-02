Forest service announces road delays and closures on three service roads in Virginia

Several forest service roads in Virginia will undergo maintenance beginning on Nov. 6.

The Forest Service announced Thursday that work will take place in the Glenwood-Pedlar Ranger District in Bedford and Amherst counties.

The Forest Service will work to minimize overnight closures as much as possible. However, there may be some delays and closures particularly when open excavation is required. Signage will be placed at intersections. Affected roads will be temporarily closed with physical barriers during construction.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we undertake important repairs to keep our roads maintained appropriately,” said Lauren Stull, district ranger, Glenwood-Pedlar Ranger District.

Work will take place on:

Forest Service Road 186-2, Blackhorse Gap East, in Bedford County: The road will be closed with barriers just past the last private residence on the road during culvert replacement Nov. 6 through Nov. 8.

The road will be closed with barriers just past the last private residence on the road during culvert replacement Nov. 6 through Nov. 8. Forest Service Road 38, Swapping Creek in Amherst County: The road will be closed with barriers approximately ½ mile in either direction from the culvert location during culvert replacement Nov. 8 through Nov. 10.

The road will be closed with barriers approximately ½ mile in either direction from the culvert location during culvert replacement Nov. 8 through Nov. 10. Forest Service Road 594, Horsley Creek, in Amherst County: The road will be closed with barriers at the road’s intersection with FSR 38, Swapping Creek and approximately ½ mile from SR 636 during culvert replacement on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/gwj