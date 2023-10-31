Food safety expert: How long is your kids’ Halloween candy safe to eat?

When children return from trick or treating tonight, they will likely be ready to sit down and gobble up as much of the treats from their candy tub as their parents will allow them before going to bed full of sugar. However, many parents might look to spread the candy consumption out for some time.

A Virginia Tech assistant professor of food processing microbiology has some tips and tricks for keeping all those bite-sized treats safe to eat.

“Being aware of how to safely consume or store your Halloween goodies can help ensure your holiday is all treats and no tricks,” said Alexis Hamilton, an assistant professor of food processing microbiology in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Department of Food Science and Technology. “Most of the commercial candy products you’ll see handed out this year are safe to consume and store for several months after trick-or-treating, but homemade candies and treats require a little extra scrutiny. These treats typically won’t last as long as your store-bought favorites.”

Some candies may last for up to two years at room temperature. Homemade Halloween sweets, though, are best enjoyed shortly after concocted in the kitchen, such as caramel- or candy-coated apples, crispy rice treats, fudge, and more, Hamilton said.

Safety recommendations

Chocolate: All chocolate is made of cocoa butter and/or cocoa powder, and the fats in chocolate normally oxidize over time when exposed to oxygen, causing it to become stale or causing off-odors and flavors. The higher the cocoa content, the longer the product will last, so dark chocolate has a much longer quality shelf life than white chocolate. Dark chocolate can be kept for one to two years if wrapped in foil and stored in a cool, dark and dry place, such as a pantry or basement. Milk and white chocolate have a more limited storage time — no more than 8-10 months.

Hamilton said that partially eaten or opened candies should be stored in containers that protect the candy from contamination, whether in plastic storage bags or airtight containers, in order to increase its shelf life.

How to tell if items have gone bad