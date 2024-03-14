Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Financial fraud investigation leads to charges against halfway house, director
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Financial fraud investigation leads to charges against halfway house, director

Crystal Graham
Published date:
home monitor equipment
(© Iurii Gagarin – stock.adobe.com)

A federal halfway house that contracted with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to house inmates has been found guilty for making false statements and wire fraud.

The former president and director of Secor, Inc., Matthew Castle, 35, of Lebanon, pled guilty in November to one count of making materially false statements and one count of wire fraud. He was sentenced last week to 15 months in federal prison in Abington.

Secor, Inc. was sentenced to one year of probation.

Castle and Secor paid $208,105 in restitution, forfeited $40,000 and paid an additional $30,000 in fines.

The case is centered around home confinement offenders – which were required to have GPS monitoring equipment and monthly check-ups with offenders. According to court documents, Secor did not provide either – but submitted invoices and paperwork claiming that all conditions had been met.

“This sentence serves as another example to those doing business with the United States – if you commit fraud, you will be held accountable,” said United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh.  “As one of the first cases investigated internally by the United States Attorney’s Office and our financial fraud investigator, this marks the beginning of a new era for corporate criminal enforcement in the Western District of Virginia.”

In 2018, Secor entered into a contract with the BOP that allowed some of the offenders under the care of Secor to be assigned to “home confinement,” meaning those offenders resided at an approved residence not owned by Secor.

BOP paid Secor one type of daily rate for offenders who resided at Secor’s facilities and a different monetary daily rate for those on home confinement.

Under the terms of the contract, Secor was required to outfit home confinement offenders with GPS monitoring equipment so the offenders’ whereabouts could be determined at all times. In addition, Secor personnel were required to personally visit each offender’s residence on at least a monthly basis to ensure the offender was living at the offender’s assigned residence, in a safe environment, and in accordance with applicable rules.

According to court records, Secor did not outfit many of the home confinement offenders with GPS monitoring and did not conduct home visits as required.

Castle routinely completed documentation certifying that he had conducted such visits, and in an effort to make it appear that such visits had occurred when they had not, he would make notations such as “things were going well,” and the offender “had no questions or concerns to address at the time.”

Each month, Castle submitted fraudulent invoices to BOP for payment, and BOP issued payments based on their representations that Castle and Secor were providing home confinement services in accordance with the contract.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 ‘The choice is TikTok’s’: U.S. House passes legislation to ban app if ByteDance refuses to sell
2 American lawmakers, authorities respond to House passage of legislation to ban TikTok
3 Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree announces plans to close 1,000 Family Dollar stores
4 FSU knocks Virginia Tech out of ACC Tournament, off NCAA bubble, with 86-76 win
5 Tony Bennett talks lineup, rotation: ‘Everyone needs to be ready’

Latest News

acc tournament
Basketball, Politics

The ACC is holding a tournament in an arena that Youngkin wants us to pay to replace

Chris Graham
Democrats Republicans
Politics, US & World

Congresswoman McClellan says no to House Republicans denouncing Biden immigration policies

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. House voted Tuesday on House Resolution 1065 to denounce the Biden Administration's immigration policies. 

Health, Local

UVA Health researchers discover indication for patients who recover well from severe COVID-19

Rebecca Barnabi

UVA Health researchers have discovered a potential way to predict which patients with severe COVID-19 are likely to recover well.

road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Overnight closures on I-81 and Route 33 necessary next week in Harrisonburg

Rebecca Barnabi
social media
Cops & Courts, Virginia

N.C. man used Instagram to connect, have sex with 14-year-old Virginia girl

Crystal Graham
boston college acc tournament
Basketball, Sports

Boston College upsets Clemson: That’s who Virginia gets Thursday night in DC

Chris Graham
your vote matters
Politics

The votes that count

Wim Laven

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status