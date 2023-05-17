Countries
Local

Grant allows Harrisonburg Fire Department to install sprinklers in two fire stations

fire
(© Peter Kim – stock.adobe.com)

Fire stations, surprisingly, are just as susceptible to fires as other structures.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, there are 150 fires a year reported in fire stations across the country.

The most common hazard is a fire that starts within an apparatus. Another leading cause is kitchen appliances left on during a response.

Some of these fires have resulted in substantial damage and sometimes personnel injuries.

This is the backdrop to a news item about how two Harrisonburg Fire Department stations are now protected by fire sprinklers thanks to a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The grant, valued at $181,000, was obtained through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, coupled with funding from the Virginia Aid to Localities program, an annual contribution funded through fire-related insurance coverage based on population.

Fire Station #2, located on Pleasant Valley Road, and Fire Station #3, located on Lucy Drive, began installation of the sprinklers earlier this year.

The project helps make the Harrisonburg community safer in a number of ways.

“Placing fire sprinklers in these stations accomplishes three critical goals,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “First, it safeguards the lives of the firefighters who occupy the fire stations 24 hours a day; second, it ensures that critical infrastructure the city relies upon to provide service is not destroyed by fire; and finally, it demonstrates our commitment to advocating for fire sprinklers in all structures, including homes and businesses.”

HFD currently has four stations, with a fifth on the way. In addition to Station #2 and #3, Fire Station #1, located on Maryland Avenue, had fire sprinklers installed in 2018 when the station underwent a major renovation.

The new Fire Station #5 already includes plans to have fire sprinklers when construction begins in 2024.

Fire Station #4 has a central alarm monitoring system and is slated to have sprinklers when the station is replaced in the future.

“Using federal and state grant monies to have fire sprinklers installed in these fire stations represents a creative strategy to improve our community’s resiliency without impacting other equally important projects,” Harrisonburg City Manager Ande Banks said. “I applaud the team who pursued the grant and subsequently led the project through completion, including Mike Brady, Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong, and Fire Administrative Officer Paul Helmuth.”

The project, valued at approximately $290,000, was awarded through a competitive bidding process to Lantz Construction, in Broadway, in partnership with Anne Arundel Fire Protection, Inc., and Mid-Valley Electric.

Mather Architects provided the architectural design work and consulting.

Harrisonburg Public Utilities and Harrisonburg Public Works contributed significantly to the project with site work at both stations.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

