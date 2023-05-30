Countries
newsfbi richmond police seek information on suspects in series of armed robberies
Virginia

FBI, Richmond Police seek information on suspects in series of armed robberies

Chris Graham
Published date:

fbi richmondThe FBI Richmond office and the Richmond Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify subjects responsible for a series of armed robberies throughout the Richmond area.

Investigators believe two subjects are responsible for the robberies listed below.

  • The Family Dollar located in the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond was robbed on Nov. 29, 2022. This individual, identified as Subject #1 in publicity photos, was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, denim blue jeans, white sneakers, and a black mask.
  • On Jan. 8, 2023, the same Family Dollar from the November robbery was robbed again; and investigators believe the robbery was committed by the same subject. During this robbery Subject #1 wore a gray sweatsuit, white Air Force Ones (tennis shoes), and a black balaclava (mask).
  • The Family Dollar located in the 1700 block of Williamsburg Road in Richmond was robbed on March 13, 2023, by two subjects who placed the stolen money in an orange bag before exiting. One subject is believed to be the individual responsible for the November and January robberies, the other is further identified as Subject #2. Subject #1 wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray pants, blue latex gloves, white sneakers, and a black ski mask. Subject #2 wore black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black North Face winter jacket, black shoes, blue latex gloves, and a black ski mask.
  • On March 27, 2023, an unsuccessful robbery was attempted at the Dollar General located in the 2900 block of North Avenue in Richmond by those believed to be the same two individuals in the March 13th robbery of the Family Dollar. Subject #1 wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white Air Force Ones and a black balaclava. Subject #2 wore a black hooded Kappa jacket with a logo on the front, dark pants, and a black balaclava.
  • On April 16, 2023, the Carolina Express located in the 3100 block of Carolina Avenue in Richmond was robbed by the individual investigators believe is Subject #2 involved in the March 13th and March 27th robberies of the Family Dollar and Dollar General, respectively. Subject #2 wore a black hooded Kappa jacket with a white stripe, black pants black shoes, and a black balaclava.
  • On April 30, 2023, the Family Dollar located in the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard in Richmond was robbed again. Investigators believe Subject #2 is responsible for this robbery. During this robbery he wore a black hoodie, a black North Face jacket with a quilted pattern, black jeans, black tennis shoes, and a black cloth mask.

During these robberies, the assailants were armed with handguns while making demands of victim clerks. In each of these robberies the handguns varied but were seen to include an attached optic and extended magazine.

Subject #1 is described as a black male, 5’5” to 5’9”, 140-170 pounds, light complected with a slim build.

Subject #2 is described as a black male, 5’7 to 6’, 130-160 pounds, medium to dark complected with a slim build.

An FBI Seeking Information poster has been created and placed on the FBI’s main webpage.

Anyone with information to help the FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force and the Richmond Police Department identify these individuals is encouraged to contact the FBI at: (804) 261-1044, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or tips.fbi.gov; or Richmond Crime Stopper at (804) 780-1000.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

