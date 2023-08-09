Fatal dose of fentanyl lands Winchester man in prison for 84 months

A Winchester man who facilitated the sale of a fatal dose of fentanyl was sentenced yesterday in Harrisonburg to 84 months in federal prison.

Kenneth James Hughes, Jr., 27, pled guilty in April to two counts of distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents, following a fentanyl overdose resulting in the death of a user on Oct. 23 2020, an investigation by law enforcement revealed Hughes to be the deceased user’s drug supplier.

In October 2020, one of Hughes’ drug customers contacted him to buy fentanyl in the form of “pressed pills,” namely, fentanyl pills made to appear like Oxycodone 30 mg pills.

Hughes sold two pressed pills to the customer who subsequently consumed the drugs and was found unresponsive the following morning at his home in Winchester.

It was determined his death was the result of acute fentanyl intoxication.

The following month in Berryville, Hughes sold 22 capsules containing fentanyl for $300 to a confidential informant working on behalf of law enforcement.