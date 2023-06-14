FAA awards more than $4.2M to seven Virginia airports for improvements

More than $4.2 million in federal funding will make infrastructure improvements possible at airports across the Commonwealth.

The funding is awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration’s FY 2023 Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which funds airport infrastructure projects including runways, taxiways, signage, lighting and markings.

“Our local airports make it easier to travel and play an important role in our economies,” Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine said in a statement. “We’re glad this funding will make improvements at airports across the Commonwealth and help ensure Virginians and visitors can safely get where they need to go.”

The funding is distributed as follows:

$1,229,342 for the Lynchburg Regional Airport/Preston Glenn Field in Timberlake to construct an apron.

$819,000 for the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News to reconstruct its taxiway.

$774,000 for the Farmville Regional Airport in Farmville to reconstruct its taxiway.

$501,300 for Ingalls Field in Hot Springs to update the Airport Master Plan and seal pavement surfaces and pavement joints on its runway.

$270,000 for the Dinwiddie County Airport in Sutherland to seal pavement surfaces and pavement joints on its apron and taxiway and repair signs and markings on its runway.

$270,000 for the New Kent County Airport in Quinton to seal pavement surface and pavement joints on its runway and $161,010 to mark, remove, or light non-hazardous obstructions like nearby buildings and towers in its airspace.

$261,000 for the Twin County Airport in Hillsville to rehabilitate its taxiway.

In early 2023, Warner and Kaine announced $29.4 million in federal funding to make improvements at three Virginia airports. Another more than $1 million in funding was announced for the Luray Caverns Airport in Luray and more than $13 million in federal funding for regional airports in Abingdon, Suffolk, Manassas, Danville, Chesapeake and Chesterfield County.