Expert: Tips to have a more sustainable and eco-friendly holiday season

From electricity usage to piles of presents and an overload of food, this time of year can take a toll on the environment.

Virginia Tech sustainability expert Jennifer Russell says even though it isn’t always what we want to hear during the holidays, it is really the “abundance” that is a challenge for sustainability.

“Cutting back on the abundance is one of the most critical things we can do to make the holiday season more sustainable,” said Russell.

It’s important to remember that many people in our communities have to go without during the holidays.

“Think about some of the stuff you already have that is no longer needed. Could it be donated to a shelter or community resource center?” said Russell.

Tips for a more sustainable Christmas

Cut back on single-use and disposable items.

Avoid using excessive wrapping, packaging, plates, cups, cutlery, and other trinkets that we know will go into a garbage can the day after the celebration. Many wrapping papers now indicate if they are “recyclable” on the package – try to buy these products and then make sure they go into the recycling bin.

Reduce the distance your food has to travel.

As much as possible, try to buy your holiday food items from local producers and retailers. This goes a long way to supporting people in your community and to cutting back on hundreds of miles of truck transport and distribution center hauling.

Reduce the distance your gifts have to travel.

Similar to food decisions, many of the gifts we find in common retail stores or online are manufactured thousands of miles away and have to be transported by ship, rail, and truck to reach us. Check out the gift options available from companies and small businesses located in your community, state, and region. This extra effort also helps small business owners and communities to grow stronger – and sustainability includes social and economic considerations.

Aim for net-zero food waste.

Whether you aim to have “zero” food waste by buying less, preparing less, encouraging healthy serving sizes, planning for leftovers, or by engaging local community members (check out ShareWaste.com to find a composting neighbor near you), try to cut back on the food that is going into your garbage can.

Aim for quality, not quantity.

A low price doesn’t always lead to a good experience, especially if it means that a gift may break sooner than expected. Quality doesn’t have to be expensive – there are hundreds of consignment and resale markets online and in your community that have high-quality, unique, and more affordable options.