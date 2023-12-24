Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Expert: Tips to have a more sustainable and eco-friendly holiday season
Arts & Media, Virginia

Expert: Tips to have a more sustainable and eco-friendly holiday season

Crystal Graham
Published date:
christmas tree package
(© sonyachny – stock.adobe.com)

From electricity usage to piles of presents and an overload of food, this time of year can take a toll on the environment.

Virginia Tech sustainability expert Jennifer Russell says even though it isn’t always what we want to hear during the holidays, it is really the “abundance” that is a challenge for sustainability.

“Cutting back on the abundance is one of the most critical things we can do to make the holiday season more sustainable,” said Russell.

It’s important to remember that many people in our communities have to go without during the holidays.

“Think about some of the stuff you already have that is no longer needed. Could it be donated to a shelter or community resource center?” said Russell.

Tips for a more sustainable Christmas

Cut back on single-use and disposable items.

Avoid using excessive wrapping, packaging, plates, cups,  cutlery, and other trinkets that we know will go into a garbage can the day after the celebration. Many wrapping papers now indicate if they are “recyclable” on the package – try to buy these products and then make sure they go into the recycling bin.

Reduce the distance your food has to travel.

As much as possible, try to buy your holiday food items from local producers and retailers. This goes a long way to supporting people in your community and to cutting back on hundreds of miles of truck transport and distribution center hauling.

Reduce the distance your gifts have to travel.

Similar to food decisions, many of the gifts we find in common retail stores or online are manufactured thousands of miles away and have to be transported by ship, rail, and truck to reach us. Check out the gift options available from companies and small businesses located in your community, state, and region. This extra effort also helps small business owners and communities to grow stronger – and sustainability includes social and economic considerations.

Aim for net-zero food waste.

Whether you aim to have “zero” food waste by buying less, preparing less, encouraging healthy serving sizes, planning for leftovers, or by engaging local community members (check out ShareWaste.com to find a composting neighbor near you), try to cut back on the food that is going into your garbage can.

Aim for quality, not quantity.

A low price doesn’t always lead to a good experience, especially if it means that a gift may break sooner than expected. Quality doesn’t have to be expensive – there are hundreds of consignment and resale markets online and in your community that have high-quality, unique, and more affordable options.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Is an Augusta County supervisor trying to intimidate me into silence?
2 Judge hears arguments in Augusta County FOIA case: Update on latest developments
3 Florida State sues the ACC: Is FSU just the first over the wall in a mass exodus?
4 Opioid strips discovered in book spine shipped to inmate at Virginia state prison
5 Home sales in Commonwealth continue slow decline as inventory lessens in some areas

Latest News

mistletoe
Arts & Media, Virginia

Mistletoe: A symbol of peace and love; name means something completely different

Crystal Graham
eggnog
Virginia

The key to the perfect glass of eggnog: Nutmeg, ice cream, eggs?

Crystal Graham

Christmas Eve is also National Eggnog Day, a holiday that invites families to enjoy the sweet beverage as part of celebrations.

donald trump
Cops & Courts, Politics, U.S. & World

Donald Trump lawyers claim immunity for ex-president because Senate didn’t convict

Chris Graham

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump are now trying to assert that he is immune from criminal prosecution for trying to use his elected position to overturn the 2020 election.

arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to five years for armed robbery that yielded $75 in cash

Crystal Graham
jail handcuffs
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Federal grand jury indicts nine for role in Southwest Virginia drug operation

Crystal Graham
uva-football
Football, Sports

Transfer Portal Update: Virginia lands Kent State wide receiver Trell Harris

Chris Graham
anthony colandrea
Football, Sports

Tony Elliott addresses QB situation at Virginia heading into the spring

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status