Equality Virginia: Focus on real issues not harmful laws targeting trans, nonbinary youth

Lawmakers in Virginia are joining a national trend by introducing harmful legislation targeting transgender and nonbinary youth.

As of January 10, 100+ anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been filed in state legislatures across the nation – and at least six anti-transgender bills have been filed in Virginia.

“Instead of focusing on real issues impacting Virginians, some lawmakers in our Commonwealth choose to target transgender and nonbinary youth in hopes of gaining cheap political points ahead of the November election,” said Narissa Rahaman, Executive Director of Equality Virginia. “The attacks on the right to receive gender-affirming care, and attempting to ban transgender athletes from participating in sports, lawmakers are nothing more than solutions in search of a problem.

“There is no question about it – trans youth belong in Virginia and deserve the safety to thrive, no matter what corner of the Commonwealth they call home. Equality Virginia is prepared to defeat these bills and send a message that Virginia is a welcoming and inclusive place for all.”

Among others, Equality Virginia strongly opposes the following bills:

HB1387 – Transgender Athlete Ban

HB1399 – Transgender Athlete Ban

SB 911 – Transgender Athlete Ban

SB 960– Transgender Healthcare Ban

SB 962 – Transgender Athlete Ban

SB791 – Transgender Healthcare Ban

Equality Virginia is the Commonwealth’s leading advocacy organization seeking equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Virginians.

