news equality virginia focus on real issues not harmful laws targeting trans nonbinary youth
State/National

Equality Virginia: Focus on real issues not harmful laws targeting trans, nonbinary youth

Crystal Graham
Published:
lgbtq
(© 9nong – stock.adobe.com)

Lawmakers in Virginia are joining a national trend by introducing harmful legislation targeting transgender and nonbinary youth.

As of January 10, 100+ anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been filed in state legislatures across the nation – and at least six anti-transgender bills have been filed in Virginia.

“Instead of focusing on real issues impacting Virginians, some lawmakers in our Commonwealth choose to target transgender and nonbinary youth in hopes of gaining cheap political points ahead of the November election,” said Narissa Rahaman, Executive Director of Equality Virginia.  “The attacks on the right to receive gender-affirming care, and attempting to ban transgender athletes from participating in sports, lawmakers are nothing more than solutions in search of a problem.

“There is no question about it – trans youth belong in Virginia and deserve the safety to thrive, no matter what corner of the Commonwealth they call home. Equality Virginia is prepared to defeat these bills and send a message that Virginia is a welcoming and inclusive place for all.”

Among others, Equality Virginia strongly opposes the following bills:

  • HB1387 – Transgender Athlete Ban
  • HB1399 – Transgender Athlete Ban
  • SB 911 – Transgender Athlete Ban
  • SB 960– Transgender Healthcare Ban
  • SB 962 – Transgender Athlete Ban
  • SB791 – Transgender Healthcare Ban

Equality Virginia is the Commonwealth’s leading advocacy organization seeking equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Virginians.

For more information on Equality Virginia, visit equalityvirginia.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

