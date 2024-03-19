Countries
Close
Home EMU President joins students in call for peace and a stop to the killing in Gaza
Politics, US & World

EMU President joins students in call for peace and a stop to the killing in Gaza

Crystal Graham
Published date:
israel gaza
(© Robert – stock.adobe.com)

Eastern Mennonite University’s President released a statement today to Congress and the Biden Administration condemning the violence in Israel and Palestine.

EMU President Dr. Susan Schultz Huxman also called on policymakers to take measures to prevent the further loss of civilian life.

The statement was sent to all EMU faculty, staff and students at the Harrisonburg, Va., and Lancaster, Penn., campuses. Huxman joins Harrisonburg City Council who also voted to support a resolution for a cease fire in Gaza. Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed hand-delivered the resolution to U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine in Washington, D.C.

Huxman urges Congress and the Biden Administration to:

  • Call for a significant humanitarian pause – including a cease fire in Gaza – to save lives.
  • Prioritize and protect all civilians, securing humanitarian aid into Gaza and working to secure the release of all hostages; and
  • Urge all parties to fully respect international humanitarian law.

“The significant loss of life, as well as torture, abuse, and mass starvation occurring among innocents — mostly women and children — are war crimes,” said Huxman in the statement. “This is unconscionable.

“The United States cannot remain complicit in violating international law while, at the same time, calling itself the beacon of human rights and freedom.”

EMU’s commitment to peace and justice in Israel and Palestine were first outlined on Dec. 6, 2023, in a “Reaffirmation of EMU as a Peace and Justice University” message that followed its “Prayer for Peace in Israel and Palestine” in October. Huxman’s recent statement serves as an updated response, according to the university.

EMU students, faculty and staff have organized peaceful actions this week to call on support for a cease fire. Students have been ringing the campus bell every four seconds for the more than 33,000 people killed in Palestine and Israel since Oct. 7.

The statement also clarifies that EMU’s investment portfolio does not hold any shares in companies doing business in Israel-Palestine or any other war-torn countries.

“Our young people … are rising up and calling for peace and a stop to the killing,” the statement reads. “We stand in solidarity with them.”

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

