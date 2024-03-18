Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home EMU student group demands administration take stance on cease fire in Gaza
Local, Politics

EMU student group demands administration take stance on cease fire in Gaza

Crystal Graham
Published date:
city hall mennonite action cease fire gaza
Submitted photo

Eastern Mennonite University students, faculty and staff will gather on campus at Thomas Plaza at 11 a.m. today to urge the EMU administration to issue a public statement in support of an immediate cease fire in Gaza.

The group is also urging EMU to follow through on past commitments the administration had made on Dec. 6, including divestment from businesses that profit from the military occupation of Palestine.

This follows past student-led initiatives and petitions asking the EMU Board of Trustees to call for a ceasefire and act according to the institutional values of peace and justice.

“EMU has a longstanding relationship with Palestine, having sent their students on interculturals there for years,” said Iris Anderson, student government co-president and a student who traveled to Palestine and Israel last summer with the EMU intercultural group. “It is disheartening to know that despite this close relationship and extreme violence being committed against Palestinians, EMU has still not made a statement calling for a cease fire. We gather as an opportunity for the EMU community to grieve with one another and sit in remembrance of those who have been killed.”

After the demonstration on Monday, students will ring a bell on campus for the number of people who have been killed in Palestine and Israel since Oct. 7. The bell will ring every four seconds for the more than 33,000 people who have been killed. The bell ringing will be split between Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday culminating in a final demonstration on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The Wednesday demonstration will be held the same day as a student-led demonstration at EMU’s sister school, Goshen College in Goshen, Ind., where they will also be demanding their administration call for an immediate ceasefire.

“With the ringing of the bell, we hope to break the silence of our university which has so far refused to publicly support a ceasefire,” said Aidan Yoder, one of the student organizers of the action. “How can it be that our own Harrisonburg City Council has issued unanimous support of a cease fire in Gaza, yet a university that prides itself on its commitment to peacebuilding and the development of global leaders dedicated to peace and justice has not?”

‘Killing is wrong’: Harrisonburg City Council supports resolution for cease fire in Gaza

Harrisonburg likely first city in Virginia to pass resolution supporting cease fire in Gaza

‘Not another bomb’: Harrisonburg-area Mennonites call for a ceasefire in Gaza

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Bubblicious! Virginia gets NCAA Tournament invite, to play in First Four on Tuesday
2 Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Colorado State
3 Next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday has estimated $875M jackpot
4 Virginia Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons visits Waynesboro Schools’ farm, STEP Learning Lab, CTE
5 Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Latest News

police augusta county sheriff deputy arrest
Cops & Courts, Local

Augusta County: Two men charged after target practice bullet strikes woman in nearby camper

Crystal Graham
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

‘The cleaning guy’ returns to Norfolk home with additional man to steal guns, kills owner

Crystal Graham

A Norfolk man was sentenced Friday to 36 years in prison for the second-degree murder of a former police sergeant, the armed burglary of his home and related charges.

Augusta County
Local, Politics

Augusta County wins top award in competition honoring worst in government transparency

Chris Graham

Augusta County has won a national award for its innovative efforts to use the Virginia Freedom of Information Act as a weapon to keep what should be public information under wraps.

ambulance
Cops & Courts, Local

Man shot in the leg during Augusta County fight Saturday night

Crystal Graham
police lights at night
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man dead in single-vehicle crash Saturday in Campbell County

Crystal Graham
tiktok
Politics, US & World

TikTok may survive U.S. politics: Because it has 170 million votes

Mel Gurtov
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia State Police: Martinsville man dead in crash Sunday in Henry County

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status