Dominion Energy: How to report power issues, be prepared for potential outages

Dominion Energy is alerting customers in Virginia that power outages are possible due to a wintry mix expected in some areas.

The conditions, Dominion said, may result in icy roadways and possible power outages.

Dominion is closely monitoring the forecast.

How to report power outage, downed line

If your power goes out, quickly report and track your outage with the Dominion Energy app or report it online at DominionEnergy.com. You can also check for updates and view the outage map.

For your safety, stay away from downed power lines. Report them immediately by calling (866) 366-4357.

Preparation tips from Dominion