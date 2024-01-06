Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Dominion Energy: How to report power issues, be prepared for potential outages
Virginia

Dominion Energy: How to report power issues, be prepared for potential outages

Crystal Graham
Published date:
icy power lines
(© JJ Gouin – stock.adobe.com)

Dominion Energy is alerting customers in Virginia that power outages are possible due to a wintry mix expected in some areas.

The conditions, Dominion said, may result in icy roadways and possible power outages.

Dominion is closely monitoring the forecast.

How to report power outage, downed line

  • If your power goes out, quickly report and track your outage with the Dominion Energy app or report it online at DominionEnergy.com. You can also check for updates and view the outage map.
  • For your safety, stay away from downed power lines. Report them immediately by calling (866) 366-4357.

Preparation tips from Dominion

  • Keep your mobile phone and other devices fully charged.
  • Stock up on storm supplies like matches, candles, flashlights, batteries, bottled water and non-perishable foods.
  • If someone in your home requires electricity due to a serious medical condition, have a backup plan for an alternate location with power you can rely on during an outage.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 VDOT mobilizes nearly 1K pieces of equipment to clear snow, ice in Staunton District
2 UVA Health epidemiology director confirms cold, influenza, COVID-19 season
3 New Augusta County Board of Supervisors chair elected under criminal complaint cloud
4 For Virginia junior Taine Murray, that 12-point night was a long time coming
5 Isaac McKneely wants to show that he’s more than ‘just a shooter’

Latest News

Health, Local

UVA Health epidemiology director confirms cold, influenza, COVID-19 season

Rebecca Barnabi
police emergency fire accident
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Body recovered from Norfolk lake; deceased man found floating in water

Crystal Graham

Norfolk Police detectives responded to a call this morning of a body floating in a lake off Norview Avenue.

Schools, Virginia

Students at Richmond’s Primrose Schools donate canned goods to food banks, homeless outreach

Rebecca Barnabi

Primrose Schools in Richmond donated 3,335 canned goods to Central Virginia Food Bank, Chesterfield Food Bank and Moments of Hope. 

rain wind storm weather
Local, Schools

Inclement weather forecast: Augusta County Schools cancels all weekend events

Rebecca Barnabi
U.S. & World

Virginia Beach, Chesapeake in top 10 list of most caring cities in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
karen abraham shenandoah university provost
Schools, Virginia

Interim provost selected to fill permanent post at Shenandoah University

Crystal Graham
West Virginia train depot
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced after high-speed chase involving stolen car, train

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status