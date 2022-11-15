Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news dominion customers eligible for 600 or more in bill payment assistance this winter
Local/Virginia

Dominion customers eligible for $600 or more in bill payment assistance this winter

Crystal Graham
Published:

dominion energy virginia logoWith colder temperatures on the way, Dominion Energy Virginia is offering several assistance programs to help customers with their winter heating bills. The winter months typically bring higher energy bills as customers use more electricity to heat their homes.

“With higher fuel costs this winter, more of our customers will need assistance with their power bills,” said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. “We’re here to help. We have several programs that help our customers with bill payment assistance, free energy efficiency upgrades and extended payment plans.”

EnergyShare bill payment assistance

Dominion Energy Virginia’s EnergyShare program offers up to $600 in bill payment assistance from Oct. 1 through May 31. The program is not income-based, so anyone needing help to pay their heating bills may qualify for assistance. Individuals 60 and older, military veterans and individuals with a disability may be eligible for additional assistance.

The Virginia Department of Social Services and its partner organizations offer several other bill payment assistance options through the Virginia 211 service.

EnergyShare weatherization programs

Dominion Energy Virginia customers who receive EnergyShare bill payment assistance may be eligible to receive a free home energy assessment and the installation of free energy efficiency upgrades that help save on their energy costs.

This fall, Dominion Energy Virginia celebrated the 40th anniversary of the program by providing free energy efficiency upgrades to more than 40 homes in 40 days:

George Cherry, a veteran and cancer survivor in Chesapeake, received thousands of dollars in weatherization improvements to help his family save money on their power bills.

Charlene Stephens in Henrico received a new roof, insulation, and window improvements for her family’s home, which will not only help them save money but also protect several members of the family who suffer from Asthma.

Ron and Lisa Suddarth in Fairfax lived without central heating and cooling for 4 years before EnergyShare replaced their HVAC system this fall.

Carlton Abrams and Lucy Washington in Crozet received a new heating and cooling solution after years of struggling with a patchwork system that could not keep up in the winter.

Extended payment plans

Dominion Energy Virginia offers extended payment plans to help customers who’ve fallen behind on their electric bills. Eligible customers can make 50 percent down payment on their past due bill and spread the remaining balance over six months.

Budget billing

Dominion Energy’s budget billing program helps customers avoid the seasonal fluctuation with their energy bills. Monthly budget bill amounts are based on the average of the customer’s previous 12 months of usage.

A full list of all Dominion Energy customer assistance options is available online at www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/billing/energy-assistance or by calling (877) 776-2427.

Related stories

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

gun violence

‘Thoughts and prayers’ are not enough: Gun violence isn’t just going to go away on its own
Chris Graham

Favorite dishes: The ingredients of a Thanksgiving feast
Rebecca Barnabi

Ahead of one of the biggest food holidays of the year, Kroger Mid-Atlantic shared customer favorite side dishes.

business open cafe restaurant apron sign

Charlottesville Fire Department to conduct annual inspections on mercantile businesses
Crystal Graham

The Charlottesville Fire Department is conducting inspections of all mercantile businesses in the city now through Dec. 31.

businessman outside

Petersburg puts multiple commercial and residential properties up for sale
Crystal Graham
alzheimers

Promising Alzheimer’s drug failed to slow clinical decline in studies
Crystal Graham
online news

In the Media: People prefer to read the bad news, which, yes, shocking, right?
Chris Graham
hispanic access foundation

New report offers 10 solutions to address the world’s climate crisis
Crystal Graham