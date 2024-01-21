Dinosaurs to invade the ‘Burg next Sunday with interactive puppetry-based production

Life-like dinosaurs will invade James Madison University on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m. for an interactive theatre show designed for all ages.

A collection of 19 life-like dinosaurs including triceratops, T Rex and more will be a part of the performance taking place at The Forbes Center.

Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live puppetry-based theatrical productions and innovative community programs have been around for more than 30 years.

Dinosaur Zoo Live brings the past to life by a team of skilled puppeteers, in collaboration with professional paleontologists.

“All the dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures are Australian and during the show we let kids come up and pat them, feed them … and if the kids behave badly, we feed them to the dinosaurs,” joked Scott Wright, the co-founder of Erth Visual and Physical Inc. and artistic director of the show. “The show is funny but educational at the same time.”

For more information or for tickets, call (540) 568-7000 or visit the Forbes Center website.