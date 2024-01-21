Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Dinosaurs to invade the ‘Burg next Sunday with interactive puppetry-based production
Arts & Culture, Local

Dinosaurs to invade the ‘Burg next Sunday with interactive puppetry-based production

Crystal Graham
Published date:
erths dinosaur zoo forbes center
Submitted photo

Life-like dinosaurs will invade James Madison University on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m. for an interactive theatre show designed for all ages.

A collection of 19 life-like dinosaurs including triceratops, T Rex and more will be a part of the performance taking place at The Forbes Center.

Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live puppetry-based theatrical productions and innovative community programs have been around for more than 30 years.

Dinosaur Zoo Live brings the past to life by a team of skilled puppeteers, in collaboration with professional paleontologists.

“All the dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures are Australian and during the show we let kids come up and pat them, feed them … and if the kids behave badly, we feed them to the dinosaurs,” joked Scott Wright, the co-founder of Erth Visual and Physical Inc. and artistic director of the show. “The show is funny but educational at the same time.”

For more information or for tickets, call (540) 568-7000 or visit the Forbes Center website.

 

 

 

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Bitter cold as temperatures, wind chill dipping below zero in parts of Virginia
2 Road Warriors: Virginia finally gets first true road win, defeating Georgia Tech, 75-66
3 Five Observations: What I saw in Virginia’s 75-66 win at Georgia Tech
4 Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps
5 Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Latest News

norfolk virginia beach
Politics, Virginia

Two Hampton Roads cold cases solved through Virginia sexual assault initiative

Crystal Graham
stink bug closeup
Opinion

Roddy Scheer: Natural pest control

Contributors

Natural pest control has become increasingly popular given the slew of health and effectiveness issues with conventional pesticides derived from synthetic chemicals.

liberty university
Basketball, Sports

Liberty hands Sam Houston its first C-USA loss, racing past the Bearkats, 82-66

Chris Graham

Liberty handed Sam Houston its first C-USA loss of the season, defeating the visiting Bearkats 82-66 on Saturday evening at Liberty Arena.

Old Rag
Arts & Culture, Climate, Virginia

Shenandoah National Park announces permanent ticketing system at Old Rag Mountain 

Crystal Graham
republicans 2024
Opinion

Bob Topper: Founding principles at risk as religious right continues takeover of the Republican Party

Contributors
VCA license plate
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Purchase of new license plate in Virginia supports the art community through grants

Crystal Graham
israel gaza
Opinion

Alon Ben-Meir: It is time for a reckoning

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status