Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Developing: One dead in two-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Greene County
Local, Police

Developing: One dead in two-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Greene County

Chris Graham
Published date:
police
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

One person is dead, and a second was seriously injured, in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 29 and Commerce Drive in Greene County on Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2016 Ford Transit van was traveling on Commerce Drive at 11:21 a.m. when the driver pulled into the path of a 2007 Ford Explorer traveling northbound of Route 29.

The impact of the resulting crash caused the Ford Explorer to run off the road and strike a building.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, an adult male, died at the scene. An adult female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Transit van was also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Nobody is leaving, or joining, the ACC: Where does the conference go from here?
2 Update: Augusta County trying to work around mass volunteer fire, EMT resignation
3 Neighbor questions impact of proposed brewery at old Coca-Cola plant in Staunton
4 New COVID-19 variant surpasses others in U.S., but is not a concern
5 Bike-A-Thon honors Staunton’s first Black councilwoman, raises scholarship funds

Latest News

aew texas chainsaw massace
Sports

Notebook: AEW embarrasses everybody with ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ spectacle

Chris Graham
augusta deputy accident
Local, Police

VSP: Truck with blue cab ID’d in hit-and-run that injured Augusta County sheriff’s deputy

Chris Graham

Virginia State Police are still trying to get leads to get to a next step in the investigation into an alleged Aug. 6 hit-and-run that left an Augusta County sheriff’s deputy injured.

washington nationals
Sports

Davey Martinez might be doing a better job with the Nats this year than he did in 2019

Chris Graham

Davey Martinez won the World Series in 2019. He may be doing his best job as a manager this year.

donald trump
Politics, U.S.

We finally agree on something: That a person convicted of a felony shouldn’t be president

Chris Graham
vaping
Police, Virginia

Leesburg: Underage vaping sting nabs four store clerks for sales to underage customers

Chris Graham
shooting
Police, Virginia

Developing: Virginia State Police investigating shooting on Interstate 64

Chris Graham
Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

FredNats get four in sixth, get W over Augusta GreenJackets, 5-1

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy