Developing: One dead in two-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Greene County

One person is dead, and a second was seriously injured, in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 29 and Commerce Drive in Greene County on Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2016 Ford Transit van was traveling on Commerce Drive at 11:21 a.m. when the driver pulled into the path of a 2007 Ford Explorer traveling northbound of Route 29.

The impact of the resulting crash caused the Ford Explorer to run off the road and strike a building.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, an adult male, died at the scene. An adult female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Transit van was also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.