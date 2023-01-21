Countries
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Augusta County early Saturday
Developing: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Augusta County early Saturday

Chris Graham
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

There is one confirmed fatality in a single-vehicle accident reported early Saturday on Hildebrand Circle in Augusta County.

A Ford Explorer traveling on the back road east of Staunton at 2:02 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.

The identity of the person who was killed in the crash has not been released.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

