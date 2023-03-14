Countries

news department of veteran affairs to provide coverage for new alzheimers treatment
U.S./World

Department of Veteran Affairs to provide coverage for new Alzheimer’s treatment


Published:
alzheimers
(© Orawan – stock.adobe.com)

If you are a veteran with Alzheimer’s disease, the Department of Veteran Affairs will provide coverage for a new FDA-approved treatment that has been denied by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

As reported previously by AFP, CMS generally provides coverage of all FDA-approved drugs but has denied this specific class of treatments.

Voices of Alzheimer’s, an advocacy organization led by people affected by cognitive diseases, responded with joy today at the announcement.

“We are pleased to see the VA taking a leadership role in providing coverage for this important treatment,” said Jim Taylor, President and CEO of Voices of Alzheimer’s. “This decision will make a tremendous difference in the lives of people living with Alzheimer’s and their families.”

The decision by the VA is a significant step forward in ensuring that veterans living with Alzheimer’s have access to innovations in treatments that can improve their quality of life, the advocacy group said in a news release.

The treatment has demonstrated in clinical research a slowed decline of activities of daily living by 37 percent – a critical indicator of the quality of life of people living with Alzheimer’s and their care partners. Additionally, data showed that the treatment delayed progression of cognitive loss by 27 percent percent compared to placebo, which could equate to months or years of benefit to patients in terms of engaging with loved ones and living independently.





Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

