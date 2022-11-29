December Ivy Talk to focus on desegregation of extension service

The December Ivy Talk will feature Dr. Carmen Harris, a professor of history at the University of South Carolina, speaking on the subject of the desegregation of the extension service on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The talk titled “Negro Extension Work in the American South: A Quest for Independence” will be offered by Zoom. Registration is required.

“­­­We are excited to host Dr. Harris. Her research partners well with our history at historic River View Farm, since Mr. Conly Greer was the first African American Extension Agent in Albemarle County,” said Executive Director Sue Erhardt.

The Ivy Creek Foundation, the non-profit which cares for Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic River View Farm, hosts the monthly Ivy Talk events.

Harris teaches African-American, U.S. Southern and Latin America history. Harris served a six-year term as a member of the board of directors of the South Carolina Humanities Council and has served on the membership committee and minority committee of the Southern Historical Association.

Harris has published several articles and book chapters on various subjects related to African Americans in agricultural extension programs.

To register for this event please visit, https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks

For questions, email Susie Farmer at [email protected].