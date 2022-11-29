Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news december ivy talk to focus on desegregation of extension service
Culture

December Ivy Talk to focus on desegregation of extension service

Crystal Graham
Published:
december ivy talk carmen harris
Submitted

The December Ivy Talk will feature Dr. Carmen Harris, a professor of history at the University of South Carolina, speaking on the subject of the desegregation of the extension service on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The talk titled “Negro Extension Work in the American South: A Quest for Independence” will be offered by Zoom. Registration is required.

“­­­We are excited to host Dr. Harris. Her research partners well with our history at historic River View Farm, since Mr. Conly Greer was the first African American Extension Agent in Albemarle County,” said Executive Director Sue Erhardt.

The Ivy Creek Foundation, the non-profit which cares for Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic River View Farm, hosts the monthly Ivy Talk events.

Harris teaches African-American, U.S. Southern and Latin America history. Harris served a six-year term as a member of the board of directors of the South Carolina Humanities Council and has served on the membership committee and minority committee of the Southern Historical Association.

Harris has published several articles and book chapters on various subjects related to African Americans in agricultural extension programs.

To register for this event please visit,  https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks

For questions, email Susie Farmer at [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Where is the love?: America’s best and worst cities for dating
Rebecca Barnabi
harrisonburg parade christmas

Harrisonburg: Wonderfest festival, parade make downtown worthy of a Hallmark movie
Crystal Graham

The community is invited to celebrate the magic of the holidays this Saturday, Dec. 3, with a full day of free festive fun for the entire family in Harrisonburg.

vdot logo

Speed limit to change on Lee Street in Broadway
Rebecca Barnabi

On December 1, the speed limit on Lee Street in Broadway will be reduced to 25 mph to provide safety at the Linville Creek bridge project.

charlottesville tree lighting

Charlottesville’s annual Grand Illumination and holiday concert Friday night
Crystal Graham
natalie merchant paramount

‘Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage Tour’ at the Paramount Theater this spring
Crystal Graham
bridgewater college

Bridgewater College presents annual Holiday Extravaganza concerts this weekend
Crystal Graham
arts council of the valley

First Fridays of the Valley offers holiday arts experiences on Dec. 2
Crystal Graham