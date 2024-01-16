DCR welcomes public feedback at information meeting for Lake Anna State Park master plan

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is updating the master plan for Lake Anna State Park in Spotsylvania.

The public is invited to provide feedback at an information meeting on February 12, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Spotsylvania County board room on the first floor of the Holbert Building.

The master plan’s purpose is to guide the management and development of a park by identifying natural, cultural and physical resources, as well as identifying park needs and engaging with the public.

The meeting will provide more information about the planning process and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and comment after the presentation.

Lake Anna State Park is centrally located on one of Virginia’s premier freshwater lakes, and its proximity to rapidly expanding population centers place it in a unique position within the Virginia State Park system. The park is 2,810 acres and renowned for its beach and boating activities, as well as attracting visitors from near and far that are inspired to visit the park to enjoy its beautiful scenery, rich history and ample recreational opportunities.

The meeting will be broadcast on local cable.

More information about the master plan process is available online. Questions may be directed to [email protected].