Local

Davis Norris, former Charlottesville mayor, selected as first executive director for CAAR Foundation

Crystal Graham
Published date:
dave norris headshot
Dave Norris

A former mayor in Charlottesville has been selected as the first executive director for the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors Foundation.

Dave Norris, who has held a number of professional and volunteer positions since moving to Charlottesville in 1994, will work realtors to lead efforts to donate time, talent and resources to impact, sustain and support community initiatives.

Norris served two terms as the Charlottesville mayor and two terms on Charlottesville City Council. He was the founding executive director of PACEM and played a lead role in launching The Crossings at 4th & Preston, The Haven, the Charlottesville Housing Advisory Committee, the Financial Opportunity Center + Housing Hub and the resident-led public housing revitalization initiative of the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

“CAAR has done an outstanding job of laying the groundwork for the CAAR Foundation to be an effective vehicle of positive community change,” said Norris. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with CAAR’s membership, staff and leadership team, along with many local partners and stakeholders, to help make the Charlottesville area a better place for all.”

