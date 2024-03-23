Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT schedule for week of March 25-29

VDOT has updated its schedule of highway work, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Tree removals – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), alternating lane closures between Route 729 (Buck Island Road) and Route 735 (Milton Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap turnpike) and Route 751 (Brownsville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 3:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Ivy Road), between U.S. 29 Bypass and the Charlottesville City line in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

S. 250 (Ivy Road), between Farmington Drive and U.S. 29 Bypass on ramp in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 1250 (Park Ridge Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), between Route 691 (Tabor Street) and Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road), between U.S. 29 Bypass and Saint Anne’s Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road), between Route 1870 (Ambrose Commons Drive) and the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 742 (Avon Street), between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and the Charlottesville City line.

New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), closed between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and U.S. 250 Bypass in the northbound lanes, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Drivers on U.S. 250 should follow detour signs and continue west to U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North).

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), right lane and right shoulder closure between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 710 (Taylors Gap Road) in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) at Towncenter Drive, lane closures with directional signs at the roundabout, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 108 to mile marker 121 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 20 (Seminole Trail) – Storm drain work. Expect right lane closures between Route 631 (Rio Road West) and Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect lane closures between Birdsall Lane and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road). The westbound lanes will remain reduced from two lanes to one and the eastbound lane shift will remain in place. This is a long-term closure for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, April 2024.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(UPDATE) Route 676 (Woodlands Road) – Pavement marking. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 1050 (Rivanwood Drive) and Route 1548 (Beau Mont Farm Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – New roadway construction. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) and Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) in southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly through April 19 in the following areas:

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), closed between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and U.S. 250 Bypass in the northbound lanes, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Drivers on U.S. 250 should follow detour signs and continue west to U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North).

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Culpeper County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), alternating lane closures at the ramp to U.S. 522 (Germana Highway) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), alternating lane closures between Route 1015 (General Longstreet Avenue) and Route 616 (Woodland Church Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), alternating lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Tree removals. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) and Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Paving. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and the Fauquier County line in the westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following: areas:

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), mobile alternating lane closures between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Belvoir Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 676 (Riley Road), alternating lane closures between Route 605 (Dumfries Road) and Route 1636 (Brookside Parkway) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Shoulder repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66, right lane and right shoulder closures between mile markers 22 and mile marker 23 in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 612 (Brent Town Road), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 612 (Aquia Road) and Route 609 (Courthouse Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Brush removal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 36 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 643 (Catlett Road) – Line painting. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Route 28 (Catlett Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 674 (Georgetown Road) – Paving. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 628 (Blantyre Road) and Route 663 (Balls Mill Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 713 (Maidstone Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed at Route 624 (Lost Corner Road). Drivers should follow signed detour around the work zone beginning Monday at 7 a.m. Expected completion, May 31, 2024.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 6 (East River Road) and Route 615 (Carysbrook Road) beginning 7 p.m. Sunday. Drivers should follow signed detour. Expected completion, Monday, 7 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) Resurfacing operations – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., in the following areas:

Route 230 (Madison Road), between Business U.S. 33 (Main Street) and Route 621 (South River Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road), between Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) and Route 616 (Carpenters Mill Road), in the eastbound lanes.

Route 1131 (Tanglewood Drive), between Route 1130 (Lumber Lane) and the cul-de-sac at the end of Route 1131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Louisa County

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 720 (Hensley Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), left shoulder closure between Route 1035 (Pine Point Place and Route 700 (Johnson Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), alternating lane closures between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 700 (Johnson Road), right shoulder closure between Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) and dead end of Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the northbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pipe repairs/installation – Expect road closures with signed detours in the following areas:

Route 635 (Factory Mill Road), road closed between Route 610 (Holly Grove Drive) and Route 727 (Mickie Town Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, through May 14, 2024.

Route 661 (Crewsville Road), road closed between Route 601 (Paynes Mill Road) and Route 602 (Copper Line Road), daily, through April 15, 2024.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Tree removals. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 143 and mile marker 144 in the westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Traffic sensor installation. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 138 and mile marker 142 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – New roadway construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 677 (Estes Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Brush removal. Expect both shoulders closed between Route 646 (Lovers Lane) and Route 713 (Dickerson Lane) in the westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Route 729 (Richmond Road) – Bridge approach repairs. Expect flagging operation at Route 676 (Gore Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.