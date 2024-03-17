Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Updated VDOT schedule for the week of March 18-22

VDOT has updated its schedule of highway work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Vegetation control – Expect right shoulder closures, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 115 in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road), between the ramp to Interstate 64 eastbound and the ramp to Interstate 64 westbound in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 3:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended), between Ray C. Hunt Drive and the ramp to U.S. 29 Bypass in the northbound lanes, Friday.

S. 250 (Ivy Road), between Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) and U.S 29 Bypass in the westbound lanes, Thursday.

S. 250 (Ivy Road), between Route 601 (Old Garth Road) and Farmington Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday.

Route 654 (Barracks Road), between Route 656 (Georgetown Road) and the U.S. 29/250 Bypass off ramp in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday.

Route 656 (Georgetown Road), between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between Route 631 (Rio Road West) and the Charlottesville City line in the northbound lanes, Monday.

New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), closed between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and U.S. 250 Bypass in the northbound lanes, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Drivers on U.S. 250 should follow detour signs and continue west to U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North).

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), right lane and right shoulder closure between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 710 (Taylors Gap Road) in the southbound lanes, Sunday, March 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) at Towncenter Drive, lane closures with directional signs at the roundabout, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree trimming. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the U.S. 29 Bypass and the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Slope work. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) and the Nelson/Augusta County line in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect lane closures between Birdsall Lane and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road). The westbound lanes will remain reduced from two lanes to one and the eastbound lane shift will remain in place. This is a long-term closure for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, April 2024.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Project completion date, Dec. 2024.

(UPDATE) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Tree removals. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 729 (Buck Island Road) and Route 732 (Milton Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect flagging operation at Route 615 (Lindsay Road) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(UPDATE) Route 660 (Reas Ford Road) – Paving operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 1544 (Forestvue Drive) and Route 1554 (Graemont Drive) in the eastbound lanes, daily through Monday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Soil borings. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) and Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly through April 19 in the following areas:

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), closed between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and U.S. 250 Bypass in the northbound lanes, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Drivers on U.S. 250 should follow detour signs and continue west to U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North).

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Paving operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 633 (Stonehouse Mountain Road), between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and Route 632 (Dutch Hollow Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 802 (Springs Road), between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and the Fauquier County line, in the westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), alternating lane closures at the ramp to U.S. 522 (Germana Highway) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), alternating lane closures between Route 1015 (General Longstreet Avenue) and Route 616 (Woodland Church Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), alternating lane closures between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Stones Mill Road), alternating lane closures between Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) and Route 724 (Youngs Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 647 (Twin Mountains Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 633 (Stonehouse Mountain Road) – Paving operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike and Route 632 (Dutch Hollow Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following: areas:

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), mobile alternating lane closures between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Belvoir Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Paving operations – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Route 635 (Hume Road), between Route 688 (Leeds manor Road) and the Rappahannock County line, daily in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 674 (Georgetown Road), between Route 628 (Blantyre Road) and Route 663 (Balls Mill Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road), between Route 682 (Black Snake Lane) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Sign installation. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 17 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 28 and mile marker 29 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Brush removal. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 23 and mile marker 24 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, and Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 612 (Tacketts Mill Road) – Shoulder repairs. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 612 (Aquia Road) and Route 609 (Courthouse Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 635 (Hume Road) – Culver repairs. Road closed between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and the Rappahannock County line. Drivers should follow signed detour utilizing Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) to navigate around the work zone. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) and the Madison County line in the southbound lanes, Monday, and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisa County

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), alternating lane closures between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road), left shoulder closures between Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) and Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the northbound lanes, daily through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 700 (Johnson Road), right shoulder closure between Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) and dead end of Route 700 (Haley Drive) in the northbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pipe repairs/installation – Expect road closures with signed detours in the following areas:

Route 635 (Factory Mill Road), road closed between Route 610 (Holly Grove Drive) and Route 727 (Mickie Town Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, through May 14, 2024.

Route 661 (Crewsville Road), road closed between Route 601 (Paynes Mill Road) and Route 602 (Copper Line Road), daily, through April 15, 2024.

Interstate 64 – Tree removals. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 143 and mile marker 144 in the westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Traffic sensor installation. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 138 and mile marker 141 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Signal repairs. Expect mobile work zone with shoulder closures between Route 187 (Pine Grove Drive) and the Fluvanna County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 626 (Gibbs Road) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Bridge repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Bridge inspections — Expect alternating lane closures, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 20 (Constitution Highway), between Rhoades Road and Oakwood Lake Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 651 (Terrys Run Road), at Route 1130 (Orange Springs Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Debris pick-up. Expect mobile alternating lane closures between Route 663 (True Blue Road) and Route 611 (Raccoon Ford Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Brush removal. Expect left shoulder closures between Route 693 (Montpelier Road) and U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 635 (Hume Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and the Fauquier County line. Drive should follow signed detour utilizing Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) to navigate around the work zone, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 729 (Richmond Road) – Bridge approach repairs. Expect flagging operation at Route 676 (Gore Road) in the northbound lanes, daily through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.