Culpeper District: Road work, construction schedule for week of Nov. 21-25

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Diverging diamond interchange. Final traffic shift went into effect Sunday, Nov. 13. The active work zone is still in place, and drivers should use caution moving through the new configuration. As motorists acclimate to the new pattern, they may encounter congestion and delays. Speed limit remains reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the roadway for the duration of the project. Expected completion is Feb., 2023.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Expect flagging operations between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane). The final traffic shift went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16. As drivers acclimate to the new traffic pattern, they should anticipate encountering congestion and delays and allow additional time to reach their destination. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour for the remainder of construction. Expected project completion date is Feb., 2023.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Sunday, 8.p.m. to Monday, 6 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive) and the crossover with Route 1510 (Camelot Drive) in the northbound lanes and southbound lanes.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between the crossover with Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and the crossover with Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Pipe Repairs/Installation – Expect lane and road closures with detours and message boards in the following areas.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday, Nov. 20 through Friday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), between Route 732 (Milton Road) and Jefferson Lake Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Wednesday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 109 and mile marker 111 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures between mile marker 109 and mile marker 110, in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Pothole patching operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 816 (Key West Drive) and Route 621 (Wolf Trap Road), Thursday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 689 (Burchs Creek Road) – Bridge replacement. Expect the road to be closed between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Castleberry Court in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers should watch for detour signs utilizing U.S. 250 to Route 635 (Miller School Road), to Route 688 (Midway Road), ending at Burchs Creek Road, south of the closure. Burchs Creek Rd. should reopen Dec. 16, weather permitting.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect road work in the following areas:

Interstate 64, shoulder closures with mobile work zone between mile marker 114 and mile marker 119 in the eastbound lanes, Monday, Nov. 21, and Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Monday through Friday, Nov. 28 – Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), lane closures with flaggers at Route 742 (Avon Street Extended), Monday, Nov. 21, noon to 8 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive), road closed between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs and be alert for workers near the roadway.

City of Charlottesville

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 — Tree removal operations. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 104 and mile marker 130, in the westbound lanes, Monday, Nov.21 through Friday, Dec. 2, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures and detours between Route 1083 (Somerset Drive) and U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Mon., Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road) at Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday.

Route 725 (Tuckers Lane) at Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 610 (Midland Road) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 649 (Germantown Road) and Route 602 (Rogues Road), in the westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) in the southbound lanes, daily. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway) – Slope work. Expect right lane closures between Route 703 (Enon Church Road) and Route 812 (Dondoric Farm Road), Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

Greene County

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) — Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Drivers should use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. There will be no work the week of Thanksgiving. Expected completion is summer 2023.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Super load. Expect mobile work zones with slow-moving vehicles between mile marker 146 and mile marker 177, in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 9 p.m. to Wednesday, Nov. 30, 5 a.m.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures with mobile work zone between Route 612 (James City Road) and Foothills Lane, in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Vegetation control. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures with flaggers between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 20 (Constitution Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Super load – Expect mobile work zones with slow-moving vehicles in the following areas:

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 671 (Village Road) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 9 p.m. to Wednesday, Nov. 30, 5 a.m.

Route 617 (Everona Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 666 (Hawfield Road), Tuesday, Nov. 29, 9 p.m. to Wednesday, Nov. 30, 5 a.m.

Route 621 (Pine Stake Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 20 (Constitution Highway) in the westbound lanes, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 9 p.m. to Wednesday, Nov. 30, 5 a.m.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree removal operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between U.S 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive), in the westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

