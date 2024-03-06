Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Craigsville residents urged to boil water; cases of water available Thursday
Health, Local

Craigsville residents urged to boil water; cases of water available Thursday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
boil water on stovetop
(© mattiaath – stock.adobe.com)

The Town of Craigsville and the Estaline Valley Road area are under a boil water notice, according to a notice sent by Augusta County.

The Town of Craigsville, under the guidance of the Virginia Department of Health, has issued a boil water notice effective immediately. This boil water notice includes the Estaline Valley area.

No reason was given for the notice.

The Town Hall building in Craigsville will have cases of water available at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 7.

More information is available by calling Town Hall at (540) 997-5935.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro played by the rules with the Northrop Grumman deal: Need to change the rules
2 Virginia state senator on the right to contraception: ‘We are living in a dangerous time’
3 Two deceased whales, two days: First necropsy complete; mammal buried deep in sand
4 Enough with the excuses: Virginia isn’t struggling because of ‘inexperience’
5 Sports Radio: Sting goes out with a bang at AEW ‘Revolution’ in Greensboro

Latest News

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: UVA hoops fans, passing time during the bye, let it all hang out

Chris Graham
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond police officer arrested for charges related to invasion of privacy

Crystal Graham

A Richmond police officer has been arrested and charged with two misdemeanors including impersonating a law enforcement officer and computer invasion of privacy.

police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Arlington County couple found dead in Pentagon City; police investigating as murder-suicide

Crystal Graham

There is no threat to the community after a couple was found dead in the Pentagon City neighborhood in Arlington County.

Politics, US & World

Liz Cheney: Trump should never be ‘anywhere near the Oval Office again’

Crystal Graham
highway move over law Virginia
Economy, Local

Incorrect DMV records lead Augusta County to send tax bills to Staunton residents for vehicles

Rebecca Barnabi
road
Local

Alert: Two road projects may result in traffic delays in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
front door with keychain of house
News

Nearly $130M in funding announced to expand affordable housing in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status