Craigsville residents urged to boil water; cases of water available Thursday

The Town of Craigsville, under the guidance of the Virginia Department of Health, has issued a boil water notice effective immediately. This boil water notice includes the Estaline Valley area.

No reason was given for the notice.

The Town Hall building in Craigsville will have cases of water available at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 7.

More information is available by calling Town Hall at (540) 997-5935.