Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Congressman Wittman leads House representatives in legislation to protect Chesapeake Bay
Politics, U.S. News

Congressman Wittman leads House representatives in legislation to protect Chesapeake Bay

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
chesapeake bay
(© Nicole – stock.adobe.com)

The Chesapeake Bay SEEE Act would help protect the watershed, improve ecosystem management and increase environmental stewardship opportunities.

Congressman Rob Wittman of Virginia, U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland, Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott of Virginia and Rep. Jen Kiggans of Virginia reintroduced the Chesapeake Bay Science, Education and Ecosystem Enhancement (SEEE) Act today.

“The Chesapeake Bay is integral to our way of life in Virginia’s 1st District and conserving our coastal and marine ecosystems has remained one of my top priorities,” Wittman, co-chair of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Task Force, said. “I am proud to join my colleagues in this effort to expand environmental education opportunities, boost state and local restoration efforts and provide NOAA with the resources it needs to protect this national treasure.”

Companion legislation in the U.S. Senate is led by Virginia Sen. Mark R. Warner, which he will introduce in the coming weeks.

“This bipartisan effort will help support the critical work of NOAA’s Chesapeake Bay Office (NCBO),” Sarbanes, co-chair of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Task Force, said. “The SEEE Act builds on successful, established Bay protection programs that invest in federal, state and local partnerships to safeguard ecosystems, promote sustainability, bolster climate resiliency and increase access to environmental education and stewardship opportunities. I was pleased to see this legislation pass out of the House Committee on Natural Resources in the 117th Congress and will work hard to deliver it to President Biden’s desk in the 118th Congress.”

Key provisions of the legislation include:

  • Reauthorizing the NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office, which has been a leading partner in the Bay restoration effort and to the fishery community;
  • Directing NOAA to support coordinated management, protection, characterization and restoration of Bay habitats and living resources;
  • Authorizing the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) program to help connect residents to the Bay; and
  • Providing critical resources for the NCBO to fulfill its mission and enhance the Chesapeake Bay region.

The Chesapeake Bay Commission, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the Chesapeake Conservancy and the Choose Clean Water Coalition support the legislation.

“I am proud to support the SEEE Act and NOAA’s ongoing work to restore the Chesapeake Bay. This legislation will support sustainable fisheries, habitat restoration and climate resilience work throughout the watershed, and the bill will also provide engaging and educational Chesapeake Bay experiences for our youth,” Scott, Co-Chair of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Task Force, said.

Kiggans said, as a coastal Virginian, the Chesapeake Bay “is an invaluable part of our everyday lives. From our vibrant aquaculture to our bustling tourism industry, our Commonwealth relies so much on the Bay. I’m proud to join my colleagues to introduce this legislation which will ensure we continue to take care of the coastal waterways that take care of us!”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home
2 Governor on surplus: Virginians overtaxed, wants to return dollars ‘back to wallets’ of taxpayers
3 New poll: Nearly half of us claim to be thinking third party in 2024 presidential race
4 Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’
5 Should the Baltimore Orioles go all in on Shohei Ohtani: How about a big fat ‘no’

Latest News

uva baseball
Sports

UVA Baseball: Top D3 catcher Jacob Ference commits to ‘Hoos off the transfer portal

Chris Graham
podcast
Sports

Podcast: Lots of UVA basketball, football recruiting news to roll through this week

Jerry Ratcliffe

Hootie and Scott have been busy trying to keep up with all of the news on the recruiting front for Tony Bennett with UVA basketball and Tony Elliott with UVA football.

Sydney "Sundance" Smith
Sports

Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’

Chris Graham

Sydney “Sundance” Smith, an MMA and bare knuckles fighter and Augusta County native, will fight in a featured bout on the BKFC 48 card on Aug. 11.

gray avenue staunton fire
Local

Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home

Crystal Graham
gavel and handcuffs
Virginia

Richmond couple charged with human trafficking, forced labor, physical abuse of gas station employee

Crystal Graham
family summer camping trip
Culture, Virginia

Virginia State Parks offer summer getaway complete with water, stargazing

Crystal Graham
planting a tree
Local

$35K grant to help homeowners, renters reduce household energy burden

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy