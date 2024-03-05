Countries
Home Congressional Art Competition open for 2024 submissions from District 4 high school students
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Congressional Art Competition open for 2024 submissions from District 4 high school students

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
jennifer mcclellan
Photo: Jennifer McClellan for Congress

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan announced today the launch of the 2024 Congressional Art Competition for Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.

Each spring, the U.S. House of Representatives hosts a nationwide high school art competition to recognize and encourage the artistic talents of students across the nation. The competition is open to all high school students in Virginia’s District 4.

The deadline to submit artwork is by 5 p.m. ET on Monday, April 22, 2024.

“It is my pleasure to announce this year’s Congressional Art Competition for Virginia’s Fourth,” McClellan said. “Each year, this is an exciting opportunity for local students to showcase their creativity and artistic talents. I love seeing local Virginian students’ artwork hanging in the U.S. Capitol as I walk to votes on the House floor. I encourage any interested high school student to participate in this year’s competition.”

The winning artwork will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one year and be featured on McClellan’s social media pages.

Read the full eligibility requirements and learn how to submit an application for the 2024 competition on McClellan’s website. The winning entries for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Virginia’s District 4 are here.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

