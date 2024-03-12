Waynesboro Schools’ AP Government students conduct mock trial

All Waynesboro Schools Advanced Placement students participated in a government mock trial on Feb. 29 in the Circuit Courtroom.

Students served as the prosecution and defense to witnesses, jurors, bailiff and clerks of the court. Court audience members included Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ryan Barber, Waynesboro High School Principal Bryan Stamm, school board members and parents.

Months of meticulous preparation, guidance from Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter and Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s attorney Elysse Stolpe, and insights from Sheriff Chris Johnson contributed to the success of the mock trial. Ledbetter’s efforts secured the use of the Circuit Courtroom, and provided students with an authentic courtroom experience.

“I appreciate the Commonwealth Attorney’s office embracing the idea of a mock trial, volunteering their time, and helping me see it through. In addition, Sheriff Johnson and the Clerk of the Court, Nicole Briggs, also willingly stepped in to help guide my students

as well. I could not be more proud of my students and the amount of time and effort they put into this event. While they amaze me on a daily basis, they really went above and beyond for this assignment,” Meredith Barber, AP Government Teacher, said.

The learning journey continued into March with virtual calls featuring experts at Kate Collins Middle School (KCMS). On March 9, Chris Fallows, a Discovery Channel and Shark Week personality, delved into energy flow through South Africa’s ocean ecosystem. On March 1st, Gibbs Kuguru, provided insights into the same content.

On March 11, Dr. Jacques Flamand, a veterinarian in South Africa known for his work with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), conducted a zoom call, exploring food chains and food webs within the animal kingdom, with a focus on the Black Rhino.

“Our students learned a lot about how energy flows through food chains and food webs, and the valuable role apex predators play in maintaining balance within their respective ecosystems. The guest speakers were amazing and shared a lot of important information that

helped our students apply what they were learning in class to real-world settings within the terrestrial plains and oceanic waters off of the coast of South Africa ” Ryan Nunley, KCMS Science Teacher, said.