Cold blast with snow possible this weekend in Virginia; temps in the 70s next week?
Local

Cold blast with snow possible this weekend in Virginia; temps in the 70s next week?

Crystal Graham
Published date:
spring crocus blooms breaking through snow
(© Romolo Tavani – stock.adobe.com)

A brief return of colder air is likely this weekend in the Shenandoah Valley with a chance for snow on Saturday.

“There might be a snow shower Saturday, but it’s doubtful there will be enough snow to accumulate,” said Thomas Kines, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.

The odds of snow, especially accumulating snow, look low for the next 10 days.

“The overall weather pattern for the next 10 days favors normal to above normal temperatures,” said Kines.

The temperatures during the first half of next week are predicted to be well above the historical norm.

“It’s not out of the question, the Valley areas have a day with temperatures in the 70s during the middle of next week,” said Kines. “Maybe the groundhog knew what he was talking about after all.”

Cooler air will return later next week.

Kines said that until cold air takes over southern Canada, there shouldn’t be any extreme cold in Virginia. This month, he said, the temperature in south central Canada has averaged 15 degrees above normal.

So far this January and February, the temperature has averaged 2 to 5 degrees above normal.

“If you remember, last January and February were even warmer than this year,” Kines said. “The temperature last January and February averaged 6-10 degrees higher than usual across the Shenandoah Valley.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

