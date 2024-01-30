Charlottesville Police investigating Monday shooting that sent man to hospital

An Albemarle County man is in the University of Virginia Medical Center with life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting Monday night in the area of Bainbridge Street and Carlton Avenue in Charlottesville.

The shooting was reported to Charlottesville Police at 8:45 p.m.

The victim, a 42-year-old male resident of Albemarle County, was able to drive himself to the UVA Medical Center and is still receiving treatment for life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives and forensic technicians are currently investigating the incident.

At this time, the CPD believe this to be an isolated and targeted incident.

If anyone has information or video footage relating to this incident, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.