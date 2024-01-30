Countries
Charlottesville Police investigating Monday shooting that sent man to hospital
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville Police investigating Monday shooting that sent man to hospital

Chris Graham
Published date:
An Albemarle County man is in the University of Virginia Medical Center with life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting Monday night in the area of Bainbridge Street and Carlton Avenue in Charlottesville.

The shooting was reported to Charlottesville Police at 8:45 p.m.

The victim, a 42-year-old male resident of Albemarle County, was able to drive himself to the UVA Medical Center and is still receiving treatment for life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives and forensic technicians are currently investigating the incident.

At this time, the CPD believe this to be an isolated and targeted incident.

If anyone has information or video footage relating to this incident, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

